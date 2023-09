MINERAL SPRINGS 42, SMACKOVER 0

SMACKOVER -- Chris Hopkins threw three touchdown passes for Mineral Springs (3-0) in a victory over Smackover (1-2).

Katrevion Thomas opened the game for Mineral Springs with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Hopkins would then chip in three passing touchdowns in a row, including a 70-yard pass to Rahmaij Ware.

The Hornets scored all of their points in the first half, ending their scoring run on Kaylon Muhammad's 8-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter.