MOUNTAIN VIEW 40, SUBIACO ACADEMY 26

SUBIACO -- Drew Shelton threw for 167 yards and five touchdowns to lead Mountain View (2-0 8-man) to a victory over Subiaco Academy (2-1).

Shelton also had a key role in the Yellowjackets' running game, finishing with 95 yards.

Chad Russell caught 6 passes for 113 yards and 4 touchdowns.