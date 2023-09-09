Rapper Lil Baby had to be rushed from the stage of a Memphis arena after gunfire rang out during his concert, leaving one person critically wounded. The shooting unfolded on the first floor of the FedExForum on late Thursday, about 30 minutes into the concert, according to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department. When officers arrived at the Downton venue around 10:23 p.m., they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported. Video shared on social media captured the chaos and panic sparked by the gunfire. One clip shows the moment a man in a red sweatshirt is wheeled out of the stadium on a stretcher. As of Friday morning, the shooter remained at large, Memphis police spokesman Sgt. Louis Brownlee told the Commercial Appeal, adding that it is unclear whether the gunman knew the victim or if they had any sort of relationship. He said officers are also working to piece together what happened in the moments before the violence occurred. How a firearm was smuggled into the stadium is also under investigation. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and jailed briefly Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma, according to a video posted on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter. Bryan said he was driving through Vinita, about 55 miles northeast of Tulsa, when his security guard, who was driving behind him, was stopped by an officer. Bryan, who is from nearby Oologah, said he also stopped and after 10 to 15 minutes, got out of his vehicle to smoke a cigarette when the officer told him to get back inside the vehicle or be taken to jail. Bryan said he cursed the officer, who then handcuffed him and placed him in the patrol vehicle. “I get too lippy with him,” Bryan said. “I’m just mouthing off like an idiot” and the officer was “just doing their job.” Bryan said he spent “a few hours” at the Craig County jail before being released on bond and that he spoke to the officer and shook hands with him before leaving. “I don’t think that I’m above the law, I was just being disrespectful … I was just an idiot … and it won’t happen again,” Bryan said in the video. “I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.” Court records do not show formal charges have been filed. Billboard reports Bryan’s self-titled album moved 200,000 units this past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. Bryan, in a duet with Kacey Musgraves, currently has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I Remember Everything.”





Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma. According to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan wrote that he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday night and said some things that were out of line because he was frustrated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)





