Unsound financial conditions at United Home Insurance Co. led to the 100-year-old Paragould firm being placed in receivership for rehabilitation supervised by Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain.

The Pulaski County Circuit Court issued the ruling Wednesday. United Home consented to the receivership which does not apply to United Home's affiliate, Farmers Home Mutual Insurance Company.

United Home suffered substantial weather-related losses.

"Recent natural disasters have had a devastating effect on businesses throughout the state and the nation, and unfortunately the insurance industry is not immune," McClain said. "Our goal with this process is to make sure that the company's policyholders with outstanding claims get the money they need and deserve. If you have a policy with United Home, you are still insured and you can still file a claim."

Policyholders must continue to pay monthly premiums when due. The company does business in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

NEW YORK -- Thousands of Cash App and Square customers were unable to access their accounts or send money Thursday and early Friday because of system failures affecting both payment services.

Reports that both platforms were down picked up around the same time Thursday afternoon, according to data from Downdetector. In the hours following, numerous customers took to social media to share error messages and frustrations about not being able to access their money.

"Since around [2 p.m. Central] on Thursday, sellers have been unable to access accounts or process payments due to a systems outage within Square," Square wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. "We know you trust us with your business, and these situations add challenges to running your operations. For that, we are truly sorry."

In a later update to its online status portal, Square said that its services were "steadily regaining their functionality" Friday morning.

Cash App similarly reported some service recovery Friday.

"We're continuing to get the ability to send payments and cash out back up and running," Cash App wrote on its status page Friday morning. On Thursday night, the payment service urged those experiencing difficulties to "not reattempt any actions such as sending and receiving payments."

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday-Friday at 833.22, down 2.36.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.