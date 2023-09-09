Northwest Arkansas snaps 3-3 tie en route to road win

Naturals 6, RoughRiders 3

Peyton Wilson's run-scoring double snapped a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth to help Northwest Arkansas down Frisco on Friday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The Naturals added two more runs in the top of the ninth on a throwing error by Frisco catcher Scott Kapers to push the lead to 6-3.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Wilson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Jorge Bonafacio drove in a run with a single and another run scored on a Frisco throwing error.

But Frisco fought back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch by Naturals starter Chandler Champlain and a groundout by Frainyer Chavez. The RoughRiders tied the game on a bases-loaded walk by Champlain in the bottom of the fifth.