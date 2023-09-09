BASEBALL

Injury sidelines Betts

Mookie Betts is unlikely to play in the Los Angeles Dodgers' weekend series against the Washington Nationals after fouling a ball off his left foot. Manager Dave Roberts said the seven-time All-Star outfielder was off crutches and undergoing a CT scan Friday, a day after Betts was injured in Miami. The 2018 AL MVP had X-rays on Thursday. The NL West-leading Dodgers also said pitcher Walker Buehler will not return to the major leagues this year following Tommy John surgery. Los Angeles activated designated hitter J.D. Martinez from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from groin tightness. Betts leads the NL in on-base percentage (.411) and slugging percentage (.609), and ranks third in RBI (99), fourth in home runs (career-high 38) and fifth in batting average (.314). He hit .455 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI in August.

Rangers add Garcia to IL

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before Friday's series opener against Oakland. Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat. Garcia was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston. Garcia leads the AL with 100 RBI and has a team-high 34 home runs.

Rockies, Marquez reach deal

Right-hander German Marquez agreed Friday to a $20 million, two-year contract with the Colorado Rockies for 2024-25, a deal that allows him to remain with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old Marquez is in the final season of a $43 million, five-year contract that included a $16 million team option for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout. He was 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season before surgery on May 12 with Rockies medical director Dr. Thomas Noonan. Marquez is 65-56 with a 4.41 ERA in 173 starts and three relief appearances, and his 983 strikeouts are two shy of Jorge De La Rosa's team record.

Twins' Gallo heads to IL

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder/first baseman Joey Gallo on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a left foot contusion. The Gallo move was retroactive to Sept. 6, and the Twins activated first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff (right shoulder strain) from the IL after his rehab assignment. Kirilloff, who last played with the Twins on July 29, was 12 for 27 with 2 home runs and 6 RBI in a six-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. He was in Minnesota's lineup Friday for the series opener against the New York Mets, batting sixth and playing first base. Gallo hit a ball off his foot, which led to his stint on the injured list. The nine-year veteran is hitting .177, with 21 home runs and 40 RBI in 111 games this season, his first with the Twins.

FOOTBALL

Giants' K signs extension

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has signed a three-year contract extension. The Giants announced the extension Friday ahead of their Sunday night season opener against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The 36-year-old Gano has made 91.8% of his field-goal attempts since joining the Giants in 2020, the best percentage in franchise history for anyone with at least 50 attempts. He went 29 of 32 on field goals last year after going 29 of 33 in 2021 and 31 of 32 in 2020. Gano has also made 20 kicks of at least 50 yards for the Giants -- 11 more than any other player in team history. He converted a team-record eight from 50 or more last year.

Packers' WR out vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson won't play in Sunday's season opener at Chicago while he deals with a hamstring injury. The Packers' injury report Friday ruled Watson out for the Bears game and listed wide receiver Romeo Doubs as questionable. Watson's absence means Green Bay won't have its top returning receiver when Jordan Love begins his first season as the Packers' starting quarterback.

Raiders' DE likely out

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is not expected to play in Sunday's season opener at the Denver Broncos, according to Las Vegas Coach Josh McDaniels. Jones hasn't been in the Raiders' facility this week. He twice posted disparaging remarks on social media about Raiders management before removing them. McDaniels also said Friday that backup cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin) is not expected to play against the Broncos. With Jones likely out, it could mean expanded roles for rookie Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 pick of the draft, and third-year pro Malcolm Koonce. Both are backup defensive ends on this week's depth chart.

BASKETBALL

Former NBA player dies at 101

Stanley "Whitey" Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the age of 101. Von Nieda died Wednesday in Elizabethtown. Von Nieda played a combined 59 games for the Tri-Cities Blackhawks and Baltimore Bullets in 1949-50. The National Basketball Retired Players Association had given him a certificate last year recognizing him as the first former NBA player to reach 100 years of age. After playing college basketball at Penn State, Von Nieda served in the Army during World War II. He went to paratrooper school and was part of the 17th Airborne Division that took part in the Battle of the Bulge. When he returned, Von Nieda began playing for Tri-City of the National Basketball League. He ended up in the NBA following the 1949 merger of the NBL and the Basketball Association of America. During that 1949-50 season, Von Nieda averaged 5.3 points and 2.4 assists.

TRACK

New record for rare event

Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashed a 24-year-old world record in the rarely run 2,000 meters by more than a second on Friday. The Norwegian finished in 4 minutes, 43.13 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Brussels. Making his first appearance since last month's world championships, the 22-year-old Norwegian improved the previous mark of 4:44.79 set in 1999 by Moroccan great Hicham El Guerrouj. "It's always fun to break a record but, to be honest, it wasn't difficult for me to break this one," Ingebrigtsen said. The 2,000 is not part of the Olympics Games program. Also, Jamaica sprint ace Shericka Jackson failed in her attempt at the women's 200 world record set 35 years ago by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Jackson, the reigning world champion, clocked 21.48. Griffith-Joyner's mark of 21.34 was set at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

GOLF

Chien builds 4-shot lead

Peiyun Chien of Taiwan holed out for eagle on the sixth hole and played bogey-free on Friday for an 8-under 64 to build a four-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati as she tries for her first LPGA Tour victory. Chien has won three times on what is now the Epson Tour and twice on the Taiwan LPGA. Chien reached the halfway mark at 14-under 130 at Kenwood Country Club. Ruoning Yin of China, who captured her first major this summer at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, also played bogey-free for a 66 that left her four shots behind with Morgane Metraux of Switzerland (66) and 18-hole leader Ruixin Liu of China (69). Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi is tied for 19th. Fassi shot a 71 on Friday and is at 5-under 139 overall. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) also shot a 71 on Friday and is tied for 47th place at 2-under 142.

Duke in contention

Four golfers share the lead at the Champions Tour's Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Billy Mayfair, Tim O'Neal, Kevin Sutherland and Y.E. Yang all posted 7-under 64s to lead the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is in contention for the lead. Duke shot a 5-under 66 and is in a four-way tie for seventh place. Little Rock's Glen Day posted an even-par round of 71 and John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 74.

Two share Irish Open lead

Shubhankar Sharma and Jordan Smith shared the halfway lead at the Irish Open on Friday as Rory McIlroy struggled to mount a bid to win his home event for the second time. Sharma shot 6-under 66 and Smith followed with a 65 as they finished the second round at The K Club on 13 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Ross Fisher (66). Smith, the world No. 85, was the only player in the top eight ranked inside the top 100, with the leading names in the field needing a big weekend to get into contention.