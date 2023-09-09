OPINION|Drivetime Mahatma Pothole problems? Let Arkansas Department of Transportation know

Hi Mahatma! Who is responsible for maintenance of the service roads along Interstate 30 in between Benton and the Pulaski County line? The potholes have gotten out of control. I'd like to let someone know so that they can be patched, but I don't know who is actually responsible. -- Richard

Dear Richard: Hi your own self.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation, aka the Highway Department, has the job of keeping up the interstate service roads.

Go to ardot.gov, click on District 6, and see the names and contact information for the district engineer, Tony Evans, and others in positions of responsibility.

Note in particular the maintenance engineer, William Lake. We feel certain he would be delighted to hear from a member of the motoring public.

Dear Mahatma: How long before the driver's license expiration date can one renew? -- Old Friend and Bookend

Dear Friend: We are told by Driver Services, a part of the Department of Finance & Administration, that renewal is limited to within 90 days of the expiration date. This is a recent change from the previous one year.

Dear Mahatma: Do you have the ear of Gov. Sarah Sanders? She signed several executive orders into law. Do you think some of the money being saved could be used to put something in place to address our state's litter problem? Or to get those vehicles with expired tags either licensed or off the streets? -- Mike

Dear Mike: It charms and delights us to think the ear of Gov. Sanders is in our possession. We have not met the governor. But we have read a High Profile piece in this newspaper about the First Gentleman, Bryan Sanders.

We are disposed to like him. He seems possessed of a sense of humor. That last part should be a legal requirement for everyone in public service.

Something is indeed in place to clean up litter. The Arkansas Department of Transportation expends plenty of time, effort and money to clean up litter. It also has a program by which individuals and organizations can adopt a mile of highway and keep it clean.

As for expired tags, as of Aug. 1 the period in which a newly purchased vehicle must be registered has been extended from 30 days to 60 days.

This gives people more time to raise the money for the sales tax, leading to many fewer expired tags. Maybe.

Let's also note that back in a previous life, when we were an actual journalist, we made the occasional acquaintance of Mike Huckabee, Sarah's dad, who served as governor for 10 years.

One of Mike Huckabee's great achievements was to modernize and streamline the vehicle registration system. Somebody should build him a statue.

Vanity plate on a Dodge Charger: 4BAYBAY.

Traffic questions answered at Fjfellone@gmail.com. Political opinion can be found on the Editorial page, where it belongs.