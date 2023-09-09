100 years ago

Sept. 9, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- An interesting collection of old money, the property of the late Jay Fulbright here, has just been found in the safe of the Fayetteville Democrat. Two of the bills are of "The branch of the Bank of the State of Arkansas, Fayetteville," dated 1838, when state money still was common currency in the United States. The money is signed by Jacob M. Walker, president.

50 years ago

Sept. 9, 1973

NEWPORT -- Because of beef shortages and high prices at Newport, William Stowe, owner of a riding stable here, is taking extreme measures. Stowe said he would barbecue a Shetland pony from his stable. "It has everything to do with meat prices," Stowe said. He said 300-pound ponies were selling for $10 and $12 at Newport, making the price of undressed pony meat around 3 cents a pound. "It's a lot cheaper to use a pony from the stable than to buy beef," Stowe said. "Ponies aren't too much good to me anyway."

25 years ago

Sept. 9, 1998

CLINTON -- An escaped capital murder defendant was captured Tuesday morning after a state trooper found him under a bridge. State police Cpl. Dale Blaylock found Jeremy Phillips at about 8:30 under the Town Branch bridge on U.S. 65B inside the Clinton city limits, jail administrator Bill Eoff said. ... Authorities knew Phillips, 20, was in Clinton after he apparently broke into a florist shop and a mobile home Monday and called his mother in Hot Springs. A short time later he was spotted running across a field by authorities searching for him in an airplane. He also was seen trying to steal a van from a supermarket parking lot. Phillips climbed a 14-foot fence at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday during his exercise hour to escape from the Van Buren County jail, police said. Phillips and three other men had stuffed sheets under their jumpsuits and used them to pull back the razor wire lining the top of the fence, police said. Phillips and another prisoner, Michael Sledge, escaped by climbing up on the shoulders of two other prisoners, police said.

10 years ago

Sept. 9, 2013

The Little Rock Zoo's 62-year-old elephant, Jewell, had to be euthanized Sunday after staff members found her on her side unable to stand on her own. As a result, the zoo was closed Sunday in order to bring in the heavy equipment needed to remove the 10,000-pound body. Employees found Jewell lying on her side on the ground and struggling to get up between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Sunday. Workers then used a large crane and harness to lift Jewell onto her feet, but the elephant still could not stand on her own without assistance, according to zoo spokesman Susan Altrui. "That's typically an indication that there is some kind of a severe problem," Altrui said. ... Jewell hadn't been sick or shown any symptoms that she may have been ill, according to Altrui, who noted that she was 62 years old and the median life expectancy for an elephant is 49.6 years. A necropsy will be performed to attempt to find out what was wrong with the animal.