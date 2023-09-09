Pair of UA commits square off as CAC ekes by Bauxite





Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson threw for six touchdown passes, including one with 2:28 left to lift the Mustangs to a 50-45 victory over the Bauxite Miners on Friday night at Mustang Mountain.

Wilson, who also ran for a score, hit sophomore Tyler Blakely on a 1-yard touchdown pass to give the Mustangs (3-0) the comeback victory. He passed to Hudson Ritchie for the two-point conversion.

"We played good,'' first-year CAC Coach Ryan Howard said. "Our guys fought, they fought, they fought. It was good to get a game where it got to crunch time and some guys stepped up. That was encouraging to see. Our guys were fighters."

It was a game that featured two class of 2025 University of Arkansas commits, Wilson and Bauxite's Marcus Wimberly, who ran for a score, caught a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass.

In fact, it was the left-handed Wimberly, lined up at wide receiver, who hit Austin Glover with a 54-yard touchdown pass to give the Miners a 45-42 lead with 5:32 left.

It was the second time Wimberly had a hand in giving the Miners the lead. He scored on a 10-yard run with 10:23 left to give Bauxite a 39-36 lead.

And Wilson had an answer with a 4-yard pass to Josiah Warrion-Benson less than three minutes after Bauxite took the lead.

"I thought we fought hard,'' said Miners Coach Caleb Perry. "When you look back at it there are some mistakes that we had early with some of our PATs and decided to go for two and didn't get it. They did a great job on their extra points, going for two I'd guess you say.

"If you add up the ones we missed we'd been tied or ahead of them and that is always frustrating. Those things cost you. Our kids played hard and if we play the way we played tonight we are going to win a lot of football games."

The Miners missed on five extra-point attempts.

The game opened with a flurry. On the second play Wilson hit Richie Hudon for a 54-yard touchdown pass and on Bauxite's second play Eli Perry hit Wimberly on a screen, and the receiver raced 62 yards for a score.

Wilson and Hudson connected on another score from 17 yards and a then two-point conversion for a 16-7 lead.

Perry hit Glover for another score to make 16-13. Wilson's third touchdown pass went to Tyler Blakely for a 35 yards, a pass that was deflected by a defender, and CAC led 22-13 but Perry hit Orlando Pitino to make the score 22-19.

Wilson closed the first half with an 8-yard run but Perry connected with Glover for a 56-yard pass, another one that deflected off a defender.

Wilson's pass to Jackson Hampton for 74 yards made it 36-25 at the half.

The Miners were stopped on the CAC 3-yard line on their first drive but got points after Bauxite's Ryan Hoskins scored on a 4-yard run after Kyle Vocque recovered a fumble at midfield.

After CAC's lone punt of the night, Wimberly scored for the first Bauxite lead.









Gallery: CAC vs Bauxite High School Football







