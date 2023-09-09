Paragould girl, 7, finds 2.95-carat diamond at Arkansas park

A 7-year-old Paragould girl discovered a 2.95-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park earlier this month — the second-largest registered find by a guest this year, according to an Arkansas State Parks news release.

Aspen Brown picked up a golden brown diamond about the size of a green pea on the northeast side of the Murfreesboro park’s 37.5-acre search area on Sept. 1, the release states.

“She got hot and wanted to sit down for a minute, so she walked over to some big rocks by the fence line,” Luther Brown, Aspen's father, was quoted as saying. “Next thing I know, she was running to me, saying ‘Dad! Dad! I found one!’”

Aspen was celebrating her birthday at the park with her dad and grandmother, officials said.

The girl's discovery is the first large diamond registered with the park since an excavation project on the north side of the search area created a 150-yard trench to manage erosion, park superintendent Caleb Howell said.

“Several tons of unsearched diamond-bearing material were exposed, and it’s very possible that this diamond and others were uncovered as a result,” Howell said.

The search area is a plowed field on the surface of an ancient diamond-bearing volcano.

The Browns decided to call the girl’s find the Aspen Diamond.

“There was no skill required for her to find it,” Luther Brown said. “She was just in the right place at the right time.”

Assistant park superintendent Waymon Cox described the Aspen Diamond as having "a golden-brown color and a sparkling luster."

"It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small crevice on one side, created when the diamond was formed,” Cox said. “It’s certainly one of the most beautiful diamonds I’ve seen in recent years.”

Aspen found her gem not far from where a 3.72-carat diamond dubbed the Caro Avenger was found in 2019, the release states. The largest find so far this year was a 3.29-carat brown diamond discovered in March.

So far this year, visitors have registered 563 diamond finds totaling more than 89 carats, the release states. On average, visitors find one or two gems each day.

Since farmer John Huddleston found the first diamonds on the land, more than 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed in the area, which was made a state park in 1972.