Patriots pull stunner





BRYANT -- In a wild back-and-forth affair, Little Rock Parkview pulled off a stunning upset by going on the road and taking down five-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant in a 28-27 thriller Friday night.

The loss ended Bryant's 24-game winning streak. The previous loss suffered by the Hornets took place nearly two years ago on Sept. 17, 2021, when they lost to Longview, Texas.

It was Bryant's first loss to an in-state team since losing 34-28 at North Little Rock on October 26, 2018, a span of 54 games.

Parkview and Bryant exchanged touchdowns early, with the score tied 14-14 after the first quarter. The Hornets scored first on a 78-yard touchdown pass from junior Jordan Walker to Mytorian Single amd Walker later hit Cason Trickey for a 9-yard score. The Patriots' scores came on junior Monterrio Elston's 70-yard run and a 23-yarder by Eric McHehee.

With less than five minutes to go in the first half, the Patriots capped off a scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cam Settles to put Parkview up 21-14.

Bryant had a response before halftime when the Hornets called an end-around for senior wide receiver Shawn Ryclaw, who took the reverse and ran 20 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, preserving a one-point lead for Parkview which would prove to be pivotal later.

Special teams would again cost Bryant. Patriots wide receiver Jermaine Penny returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown with 1:22 remaining in the first half. The extra point was converted, giving Parkview a 28-20 lead heading into the halftime break.

Bryant struck first in the second half, when Walker connected with Trickey again for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The Hornets coaching staff elected to take the extra point instead of going for the 2-point conversion, cutting the Patriots lead to 28-27 with 9:24 remaining in the third quarter.

That would prove to be the final points scored in the game as both defenses tightened up as the game moved into the fourth quarter. Bryant took back the momentum by collecting an interception near midfield with just under eight minutes to go.

But on Bryant's first play following the interception, senior running back James Martin coughed up the ball and Patriots junior defensive back Omarion Robinson jumped on the fumble to give the possession back to Parkview.

Bryant would have another shot in the closing minutes, but Walker was stopped short of the first down on fourth-and-8 with 1:49 remaining. Walker appeared to have a lane to the first down, but an open-field tackle from Parkview sophomore linebacker Jakore Smith preserved the win for the Patriots.

The Patriots will look to continue their winning ways going next week when they play host to North Little Rock, while the Hornets will look to regroup as they travel to face Fort Smith Northside.





Bryant’s Shawn Rycraw (right) breaks away from Parkview’s Ramsey Cummings to score a touchdown during the first half. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)







Parkview’s Monterrio Elston (1) breaks out of the pack to score a touchdown in the first half Friday against Bryant. Elston ran for 135 yards on 13 carries as Parkview won 28-27 to become the first in-state team to beat Bryant since North Little Rock won 34-28 on Oct. 26, 2018. More photos at arkansasonline.com/99Bryant/ (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)











Gallery: Parkview at Bryant football







