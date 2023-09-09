The nation in brief: Pelosi says she will run for reelection

Pelosi says she will run for reelection

WASHINGTON -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024.

Pelosi made the announcement before labor allies in the San Francisco-area district she has represented for more than 35 years.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," Pelosi, 83, said in a tweet. "Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection -- and respectfully ask for your vote."

First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker's gavel.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ex-officer surrenders in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA -- A former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver who was sitting in his car surrendered Friday morning and will now face murder charges in last month's shooting.

Former officer Mark Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant and was to be arraigned later in the day. The district attorney's office said the charges include murder and official oppression. His attorney said the shooting was justified.

District Attorney Larry Krasner also released police bodycam videos of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry that, Krasner said, "are crucial evidence in the case and in many ways they speak for themselves." One from Dial's body camera showed the ex-officer firing his weapon through the driver's side window of Irizarry's sedan during a vehicle stop about seven seconds after getting out of a police SUV and striding over to Irizarry's car, according to the video. Six shots were fired.

Authorities have said Dial shot Irizarry as he sat in his car after officers spotted the car driving erratically around noon Aug. 14 and followed it for several blocks. Then, officers approached as the driver turned the wrong way down a one-way street and stopped.

The department backtracked after initially claiming the officers made a traffic stop and shot a person outside the vehicle after he "lunged at" police with a knife. Dial, who has been on the force for five years, was suspended with intent to dismiss after officials said he refused to cooperate in the investigation of the killing.

Teen gets life sentence for killing family

ATHENS, Ala. -- An Alabama teenager convicted of killing five family members, including three younger siblings, when he was 14 years old has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise handed down the sentence Thursday to Mason Sisk, now 18. Wise wrote that the crime was "ghastly, disturbing, and draped in unmitigated evil" and warranted the harshest punishment allowed by law.

A jury in April convicted Sisk of multiple counts of capital murder for the 2019 deaths of his father, adoptive mother and younger siblings. All five were shot in the head at their home in Elkmont. The youngest was an infant.

Authorities said Sisk initially told police he was in the basement playing video games when he heard gunshots and ran outside to see a vehicle pulling away, but he later told investigators he'd killed the five.

The U.S. Supreme Court said life sentences for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crimes are inappropriate except for the rarest of cases and judges should consider "children's diminished culpability, and heightened capacity for change."

Wise wrote that the slayings were the rare case where a life sentence without parole was warranted for a juvenile defendant. He noted the victims had been killed as they were lying in bed.

Las Vegas offers 12 free quinceañeras

For the second year, Las Vegas is offering 12 residents an opportunity to celebrate free quinceañeras as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Applicants will be selected at random to share the stage with up to 10 guests for an Oct. 14 community event. Quinceañeras are parties in Mexican culture that celebrate when a girl turns 15 and begins her transition into adulthood. But these can often be expensive affairs that are unaffordable for some families.

This year's event will provide a live mariachi band, food, decor, a dance floor, a personalized table and a shared venue for all the chosen winners. The city will spend up to $5,000 on the event this year, and a donation also was made for quinceañera dresses.

Last year, Las Vegas was able to have 10 quinceañeras under one roof complete with refreshments. "One family in particular were just in the moment," said Andrea Martinez, the city's community resources manager. "It made it all worth it."



