Penalties galore as Mills downs Beebe

Not even a penalty-filled game could mar Mills' overpowering effort Friday at Comet Stadium in Little Rock.

Achilles Ringo accounted for four touchdowns, and Mills' defense disrupted Beebe for the majority of the night as it rolled to an emphatic 41-8 victory.

Five different players scored touchdowns for the Comets, who flexed plenty of muscle in their 5A-Central Conference opener.

Mills (3-0, 1-0) had 415 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. The Comets also allowed just 125 yards while holding the Badgers to a season low in points.

"We've got a moniker around here of just trying to go 1-0 every week," Mills Coach Cortez Lee said. "Putting in the discipline and principles that it takes to be a good team because we know at any point and time, your competitors prepare just like you. So you can't take anything for granted.

"But we came out, executed and got off to a good start. That's what we're going to have to continue to do in order to get to where we want to go."

Ringo went 15 of 24 passing for 221 yards with three touchdowns. Caleb Sain caught two touchdowns as well for the Comets.

Sam Moore had 10 carries for 59 yards to lead Beebe (2-1, 0-1), which had averaged 50.5 points in its two games before running into Mills.

Both teams, however, had to contend with a flurry of flags that were thrown throughout the game. There were a combined 40 penalties called, with several of them being personal fouls.

Still, the Comets were able to withstand those and beat their league foes for the second year in a row.

Mills scored on all four of its offensive possessions in the first half to open up a huge lead by halftime.

Zion Smith's 7-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the first quarter finished off a long 13-play, 89-yard drive to put the Comets up 7-0.

Ringo began firing away on Mills' next series and hit Sain for his first score – a 26-yarder – with 9:33 to go in the second quarter to increase the Comets' lead to 14.

Beebe followed up Sain's touchdown with its most promising drive of the half until misfortune struck. The Badgers used a strong run game to travel 59 yards. They eventually faced a third-and-7 inside the Mills' 10-yard line, but a completed pass from Mason Harbin was fumbled after a huge hit. Comets' linebacker Ryan White scooped up the loose ball and raced 84 yards for a touchdown.

"To be totally honest, I knew [Beebe] had a power run set," Lee explained. "So I knew they'd try to establish that early. But I thought we matched up well, especially with some of the other sets they ran.

"Our guys played with a lot of effort, and we had a couple of starters out, too. But I'm proud of the way they responded, particularly the defense because they were on fire [Friday]."

Braydon Sanders stopped Mills' surge momentarily by returning the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, but Ringo went back to work on the Comets' next drive and found Kannarrion Ferguson in the left corner of the end zone for a 28-yard score. He would later connect with Sain for a 31-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half to put Mills up 34-8 at halftime.

The Comets broke through quickly in the second half to put the game even further out of reach. Mills went 50 yards in 11 snaps and got a 1-yard touchdown run from Ringo with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter to establish the 33-point lead it held for the remainder of the contest.

"I thought we played well, but I'm real big on discipline," Lee said. "I know these are young men that are still trying to figure things out, but I just know that in order to be one of the best, if not the best, it's all the small stuff. I tell my coaches all the time that we have to coach the small stuff because those things make a difference throughout the course of any game."