Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

KENT STATE Mike Alaimo, a 6-4, 225-pound junior transfer, was 12 for 31 (38.7%) for 145 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT last week at Central Florida for a 71.5 efficiency rating. The Montvale, N.J., product played in 4 games over 3 seasons at Purdue and threw 1 TD for the Boilermakers. He had 7 carries for 23 yards last week, with a long of 24 yards. His backup is Tommy Ulatkowski, a 6-2, 180-pound sophomore.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson is out to a hot start (18-23-0, 246 yards, 3 TDs, 78.3%) with a 211.1 efficiency rating. One of his 5 carries last week was a 17-yard TD. Jefferson is in reach of several Arkansas records and his career 65.9% completions would best UA record-holder Tyler Wilson (62.6%). Jacolby Criswell went 2 for 2 or 28 yards and a 14-yard TD in his lone series in the opener.

Advantage Arkansas

Running backs

KENT STATE Gavin Garcia, a 5-8, 187-pound sophomore is Kent State’s top option. Garcia rushed for 45 yards on 18 carries at Central Florida, an average of 2.5 per carry. He amassed 211 yards and a TD on 35 carries as a reserve last year. Sixth-year player Xavier Williams has 1,444 career rushing yards and 10 TDs, but he missed 2022 due to injury. The 5-9, 188-pounder ran for 73 yards on 8 carries at Texas A&M in 2021.

ARKANSAS Even without Raheim Sanders (15 carries, 42 yards, 2 TDs), a 1,443-yard rusher in 2022, the Razorbacks are stacked. AJ Green (4-22) and Rashod Dubinion (3-15) combined for 211 rushing yards, 3 TDs and a 2-point conversion in last year’s Liberty Bowl. Dominique Johnson (3-14) rushed for 575 yards and 7 TDs in 2021. Freshman Isaiah Augustave (4-20) is also in the mix.

Advantage Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

KENT STATE Only five Golden Flashes caught passes last Thursday in a steamy opener at Orlando, Fla. Trell Harris (4-36), a 6-1 sophomore, led the way. Chrishon McCray (3-61) had the highest yardage total, followed by Justin Holmes (2-20) and Luke Floriea (2-17). Backup TE Hayden Junker (1-11) had the only other catch. Jack Coulson, a 6-2 transfer from Holy Cross is also a starter.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks had no dropped passes in the season-opener. They were led by Andrew Armstrong (5-78, 1 TD), Isaac TeSlaa (3-66, 1), and Jaedon Wilson (3-83, 1) against Western Carolina. Among the wideouts, Isaiah Sategna (2-14), Tyrone Broden (1-3) and Davion Dozier (1-14, 1) had receptions. Freshman Luke Hasz (2-19) had the only targets for TEs last week.

Advantage Arkansas

Line

KENT STATE The Golden Flashes have the unenviable task of rebuilding with five new starters and only one senior in RT Cam Golden. The heaviest of the group are 6-3, 320-pound RS sophomore RG Nolan Rumler and 6-4, 315-pound true freshman. C Andrew Page. LT Jimto Obidegwu (6-6, 305) and Dustyn Morrell (6-5, 265) look the part. Kent State averages 6-4, 292 pounds.

ARKANSAS The return of veteran LG Brady Latham and his 36 starts should help create more push. C Beaux Limmer (30 starts) had one bad snap last week. The top tackle trio is freshman Andrew Chamblee and sophomores Patrick Kutas and Devon Manuel. Transfer junior Josh Braun and senior Ty’Kieast Crawford are likely to split time at RG. The starters average 6-5, 316 pounds.

Advantage Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

KENT STATE CJ West (2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF), a 315-pounder who had the team’s lone sack in the opener, is the big plugger. The senior is joined by sophomore Oliver Billotte (2) on the inside. Senior Javier Duran (1) also got work at tackle last week. Starting ends Stephen Daley (1, 1 FR) and 6-5 transfer Mattheus Carroll did not get off to fast starts. Tyler Baylor (1) and Marcus Winfield (1) are backup ends.

ARKANSAS The coaches want to see more physicality and block shedding from the group that features likely starters in DEs Landon Jackson (4, 1.5 TFL) and Trajan Jeffcoat and DTs Taurean Carter (3, 1 sack) and Eric Gregory (1), plus backups Keivie Rose (2, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack), Cam Ball (2), John Morgan (1), Zach Williams, Tank Booker (1, 1 TFL), Nico Davillier (1) and Quincy Rhodes (1).

Advantage Arkansas

Linebacker

KENT STATE Devin Nicholson (13, 2 TFL), the transfer from Missouri who came in with 152 career tackles, had a bunch of stops in the opener. Veterans Khalib Jones (7) and Khalil Saunders (5) contributed at the Mike spot in the opener, while Nicholas Giacolone (4, 1 INT) backed up and Nicholson on one side. Fifth-year senior CJ Harris (2) and sophomore Rocco Nicholl (1) are the top two at the other spot.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are fully prepared to go five deep with the return of transfer Antonio Grier, who nursed a quad injury in camp and did not play in the opener. Jaheim Thomas (8, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU) is the early tackle leader, followed by Chris Paul (5), who will miss the first half with a targeting ejection, Jordan Crook (2) and Brad Spence (2, 1 INT), who had an 85-yard interception return to cap the Hogs’ scoring.

Advantage Arkansas

Secondary

KENT STATE The Golden Flashes list a 4-3-4 defensive formation with a veteran four-man secondary of safeties Bryce Sheppert (4) and Jalani Williams and corners Capone Blue (5) and DJ Miller (4, INT). Blue, Miller and Sheppert are all grad seniors while Williams is a fifth-year senior. Backups consist of Josh Baka (2), Alex Branch (2), Naim Muhammad and Xavier Cokley in what looks like a thin unit.

ARKANSAS The starting group of CBs Dwight McGlothern (1, 1 TFL, 1 INT) and Jaheim Singletary (6, 0.5 TFL), ‘Hog’ Lorando Johnson (2, 1 TFL) and safeties Jayden Johnson (5, 1 INT, 1 FF) and Al Walcott (3) was backed by Hudson Clark (2, 1 TFL, 1 INT), TJ Metcalf (4), Jaylon Braxton (3, 1 PBU), Jaylen Lewis (2), LaDarrius Bishop (1) and Dylan Hasz (1) in a large rotation.

Advantage Advantage

Special teams

KENT STATE Chrishon McCray showed promise in the return department last week with a 26.7-yard average on 3 kick returns. PK Andrew Glass went 2 for 3 on touchbacks in the opener. Glass also went 2 for 3 on FGs, with makes from 45 and 43 yards and a miss from 44. Josh Smith averaged 34 yards on 5 punts and Charlie Durkin had 1 for 43 yards.

ARKANSAS The Hogs looked sharp in the opener. Isaiah Sategna showed the kind of flash expected as a kick and punt returner, though his 55-yard kick returner was called back. Max Fletcher had five punts for a 49-yard average. Cam Little had 4 touchbacks on 6 kickoffs. The coverage teams, led by punt gunner Tyrone Broden swarmed Western Carolina.

Advantage Arkansas

Intangibles

KENT STATE The Golden Flashes looked just like a rebuilding team with very little returning talent under a first-year coach in its opener at Central Florida. However, that was nine days ago, so they had two extra days to prepare. If their offensive line makes major leaps and can run the kind of ball-control RPO attack Kenni Burns is preaching, the Flashes could stay in contention.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks’ on-campus opener comes with lots of emotional sidelights, such as tributes to fallen greats Alex Collins and Ryan Mallett as well as long-time Tusk handler Keith Stokes. Arkansas was a massive favorite to wipe the floor with Kent State, so did the players pay enough attention to avoid complacency? The Hogs are looking for big improvements up front.

ADVANTAGE None