Smith shines as White Hall gets by Maumelle

WHITE HALL -- A week after running back Jayden Smith rushed for 300 yards against Warren, quarterback Noah Smith totaled 326 yards of offense and four touchdowns in White Hall's first 5A-Central Conference game of 2023.

Noah Smith ran 15 times for 131 yards and completed 11 of 13 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns Friday in White Hall's 42-21 win over Maumelle at Bulldog Stadium.

"Wow," the senior quarterback said, taken by surprise over his output.

The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 in 5A-Central) overcame a fumble on each of the first two plays from scrimmage and a punt on their second drive to score on each of their next six drives. What would have been the seventh drive ended as time expired.

"We just had to trust each other and trust what Coach was calling," Noah Smith said. "Fix the things up front, and do what we do best, run the ball."

White Hall tallied 489 yards of offense, including 294 on the ground. Jayden Smith carried 11 times for 70 yards and caught four passes for 111 yards.

Maumelle (2-1, 0-1) totaled 326 yards of offense. Andrew Bjork completed 15 of 24 passes for 218 yards with an interception.

Jayden Smith's 20-yard carry to the Maumelle 13-yard line set up a four-play series ending in a 1-yard Kylon Davis plunge for the game's first score with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

A 51-yard kickoff return established the Hornets' first scoring drive of the night. Bjork accounted for 22 yards on the nine-play series, finishing it off with a 9-yard toss to Jeremiah Armstrong with 8:33 left before halftime.

White Hall fumbled the kickoff return but held Maumelle to a 33-yard field goal attempt that was way short.

The Bulldogs rewarded themselves in 11 plays and 80 yards despite committing three penalties on the same drive. Braeden Bell pulled in an over-the-shoulder, 29-yard pass from Noah Smith with 1:21 left in the first half to move the Bulldogs in front, 14-7.

Kyen Weston intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 27 yards to the Hornets' 35-yard line. Jayden Smith, the U.S. Air Force Academy commit, turned in runs of 17 and 18 yards to pad the lead to two touchdowns.

Maumelle pulled within 21-14 with 9:54 left in the third quarter. Bjork took a fourth-and-8 pass and connected with Jason Barham, who tightroped the White Hall sideline 45 yards for the touchdown.

White Hall had no problem answering. Noah Smith threw for one of his touchdowns to Jayden Smith from 19 yards out at the 5:38 mark, and the two hooked up again for a 75-yard strike with 22 seconds remaining.

"He's grown as a leader, first off," Bulldogs Coach Jason Mitchell said of Noah Smith. "His first year, he sat behind [Mathew] Martinez two years ago and watched Martinez be a leader. It's just the maturity factor. He plays travel baseball and plays baseball year-round. That program he plays in really helps his leadership skills. Being a quarterback, you've got to be the leader. And the maturity is a big factor."

Jamarion Black closed out the scoring with a 23-yard run with 8:38 left in the game.

Maumelle cheerleaders wore Hogs-themed T-shirts in honor of late White Hall Coach Ryan Mallett, a former University of Arkansas quarterback who died in June. White Hall cheerleaders wore green T-shirts in honor of September as Mental Health Awareness Month.

White Hall will visit Beebe next Friday. Maumelle will take a week off and return to Jefferson County to play Pine Bluff on Sept. 22.