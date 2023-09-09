SOD POODLES 3, TRAVELERS 1

A.J. Vukovich hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to lift the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The home run, Vukovich’s 23rd of the season, came off Travs starter Shawn Semple (3-7).

Amarillo took a 1-0 lead in the third on Camden Duzenack’s RBI single that drove in Jancarlos Cintron. The Travelers’ run came in the sixth when Tyler Locklear singled to drive in Jonatan Clase.

Semple allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, on 6 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over 6 innings.

Yu-Min Lin (4-2) took the win, giving up 1 run on 4 hits with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts over 6 innings. Raffi Vizcaino allowed no runs and 1 hits in 2 innings to close out the win and earn his third save.