Spa City to dispatch rangers

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Police Department will begin dispatching Hot Springs National Park law enforcement rangers on Monday, resuming a partnership that ended in 2013.

Local operators have been answering 911 calls that originate in the park's more than 5,000 acres. The calls are transferred to the National Park Service's Midwest Region Ozark Communication Center in Harrison, where Hot Springs rangers have been dispatched from since 2013.

"This agreement would streamline that process and make it simpler for us to get critical calls for service within the park to them in a timely manner," the Police Department said in its action request to the Hot Springs Board of Directors.

Hot Springs National Park Chief Ranger Jeff Johnson said the regional dispatch center works well for calls that aren't of an urgent nature but is inefficient for emergency calls. He said regional center will continue dispatching rangers to nonemergencies.

"If it's not an emergency call, they can call our dispatch directly," he said. "We have local numbers and toll-free numbers at campgrounds and they can call dispatch directly if they need a ranger. We'll still use Harrison, but it will be for more secondary dispatch services. The Police Department will provide primary dispatch functions."

The Police Department told the board the regional park service dispatch center communicates on radio channels that aren't shared or monitored by state or local law enforcement.

"This decreases officer safety, communication and collaboration between NPS and HSPD and is not in the overall best interest of public safety," the Police Department told the board.

Per the agreement the board authorized Tuesday as part of its consent agenda, the park service will pay the city $19,600 during the first year. The agreement includes an option for four additional years, with the cost increasing to $23,345 in year four.

"We feel like in years past, when we were all using the same dispatch center, it made us safer," Police Chief Billy Hrvatin told the board. "Communications were better. Officer safety was definitely increased. Our response to calls in the downtown area was streamlined and didn't take us as long to get there."

The Police Department's more than $16 million budget funded 17 dispatch positions. Hrvatin told the board the 1,500 to 2,000 calls a year dispatchers are expected to send rangers to won't require additional personnel.

The city and Garland County are consolidating their 911 operations into the call center the county built in the booking area of the old county jail. Effective 2025, the county will be prohibited from giving the city a per capita share of the county's public safety surcharge allocation. The city is expected to receive about $500,000 of the $1.4 million in 2023.