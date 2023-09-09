EIGHT-MAN

SPRING HILL 22, PARKERS CHAPEL 16

HOPE -- When Parkers Chapel and Spring Hill scrimmaged against one another three weeks ago, it was a nip-and-tuck affair through the three quarters they played.

The rematch on Friday night was in the same vein with Spring Hill (2-1) rallying for a victory.

Parkers Chapel (1-1) led 16-14 at halftime but couldn't hang on.

Braxton Hazelwood accounted for Parkers Chapel's scoring with two touchdown runs in the first half. He also had a two-point conversion, as did Iasiah Gray.