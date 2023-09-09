State college capsules

NAIA

ARKANSAS BAPTIST AT LOUSIANA COLLEGE

WHEN 6 p.m. today WHERE Wildcat Field, Pineville, La.

INTERNET lcwildcats.net RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 0-1; Louisiana Christian 1-0 COACHES Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall); Drew Maddox (14-14 in fourth season at Louisiana Christian and overall) SERIES Louisiana Christian leads 1-0 LAST MEETING Louisiana Christian dominated from the start in posting a 42-14 victory on Oct. 8, 2022, at Pineville, La.

LAST WEEK Arkansas Baptist trailed 35-0 at halftime and never recovered in a 66-0 loss to Houston Christian, while Louisiana Christian used a strong second half to beat East Texas Baptist 34-14.

NOTEWORTHY Louisiana Christian has won seven consecutive games, which is the longest active winning streak of any four-year college in Louisiana. … Arkansas Baptist was overmatched last week at Houston Christian, turning the ball over three times. Atavian Ray did finish with 29 yards rushing to lead the Buffaloes. … Sal Palermo III was 12 of 17 for 130 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns for Louisiana Christian on Aug. 31 against East Texas Baptist. Daylon Charles also had 113 yards on the ground. Former Sylvan Hills standout Taevion Cunningham ran for two scores as well. … In last year’s game, the Wildcats outgained the Buffaloes 413-214. The bulk of Louisiana Christian’s yardage came on the ground where its finished with 343 yards. Charles had 162 yards and scored three times.

NCAA DIVISION III

BELHAVEN (MISS.) AT LYON COLLEGE

WHEN 6 p.m. today WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville INTERNET lyonscots.com RECORDS Belhaven 1-0; Lyon 1-0 COACHES Blaine McCorkle (23-23 in sixth season at Belhaven and overall); Chris Douglas (4-22 in fourth season at Lyon) SERIES First meeting LAST WEEK Belhaven ran out to a 33-0 lead during a 47-7 romp over Millsaps (Miss.), and Lyon held off a late charge to beat Grinnell (Iowa) 18-12.

NOTEWORTHY Blaine McCorkle has gone 19-7 at Belhaven after enduring back-to-back 2-8 seasons in 2018 and 2019. … Quarterback Brady Miller went 22 of 30 for 201 yards and 1 touchdown last week in Lyon’s 18-12 victory over Grinnell (Iowa). The passing yardage was the Scots’ most since Miller threw for 206 yards in a 38-34 loss to Texas College on Oct. 15, 2022. … Linebacker Landry Huddleston (9 tackles), quarterback Tim Johnson (11 of 13 for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns) and defensive lineman Chavarious Garrett (two tackles and one sack) were named USA South Athletic Conference Players of the Week after leading the Blazers to a 40-point win over Millsaps (Miss.). … Lyon will be trying to move to 2-0 for the first time since the program was reinstated in 2013.

HENDRIX COLLEGE AT EAST TEXAS BAPTIST

WHEN 7 p.m. today WHERE Ornelas Stadium, Marshall, Texas INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com RECORDS Hendrix 0-1; East Texas Baptist 0-1 COACHES Buck Buchanan (50-46 in 11th season at Hendrix and overall); Calvin Ruzicka (0-1 in first season at East Texas Baptist and overall) SERIES First meeting LAST WEEK Hendrix allowed 16 straight points during a third-quarter spurt that allowed Washington (Mo.) to pull out a 44-27 victory, while East Texas Baptist fell into an early deficit during its 34-14 defeat at Louisiana Christian.

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Jacob Buniff completed 84.4% (38 of 45) of his passes for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns in Hendrix’s loss last week. Christian Gadison also had 15 catches for 160 yards and 2 scores, and Kanyn Utley finished with 8 catches for 102 yards and 1 touchdown for the Warriors. … Calvin Ruzicka was named the head coach at East Texas Baptist in November of last season after then-coach Brian Mayper retired. He’s spent the previous five seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator. … The Tigers had six different players run for at least 10 years in their loss at Louisiana Christian. Jaden Thomas led the way with 58 yards rushing and one touchdown. … Hendrix will return home to Conway next week against Southwestern (Texas) University and then play at Millsaps (Miss.) on Sept. 23.