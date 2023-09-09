VOLLEYBALL

UA splits matches at tournament

No. 17 Arkansas rallied for a hard-fought 3-2 win (25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12) over host Western Kentucky on Friday night in the University Plaza Invitational at Bowling Green, Ky.

Arkansas (6-2) trailed 2-1, but the Razorbacks clawed back to claim the final two sets for the win. Taylor Head led the way with 21 kills, while Jill Gillen added 10 kills. Middle hitter Sania Petties added 10 kills. Maggie Cartwright led the defense with a team-high 25 digs to go with nine kills.

Libero Courtney Jackson also contributed 24 digs. Earlier in the day, the Razorback swept College of Charleston 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-12) behind stellar hitting by Head, Gillen and Cartwright.

Head finished with a match-high 14 kills and Gillen added 12. Cartwright chipped in 10 and hit .529. The Razorbacks hit .394 for the match. Jackson finished with a match-high 19 digs and setter Hannh Hogue dished out 42 assists. Gill, Cartwright and Hogue added two aces each.

SOCCER

UCA women edge Oral Roberts

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team notched its first win of the season Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Oral Roberts at the Bill Stephens Track/ Soccer Complex in Conway.

Oral Roberts (1-3-3) outshot the Bears 24-5, 9-2 on shots on goal, but UCA (1-4-2) maintained a shutout thanks to nine saves from goalkeeper Lenja Kenstel. In the 60th minute, Megan Moudy finished off a UCA counter attack with her second goal of the season

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

West Georgia joins UCA in ASUN, UAC

The United Athletic Conference and Atlantic Sun Conference announced Friday morning the addition of West Georgia to their respective conference.

West Georgia will become the 10th member of the UAC, a football-only conference, joining UCA and the rest of the conference on July 1, 2024.

The remaining 15 West Georgia athletic teams will compete in the ASUN, becoming its 13th member school.