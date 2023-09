EIGHT-MAN

STRONG 14, PRAIRIE VIEW (LA.) ACADEMY 0

STRONG – Offense was difficult to come by on a rainy night at Jerry Burson Field, but Strong (1-0) got just enough to win its season opener.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Bulldogs broke through in the second half with Kaiden McHenry-Jones scoring on a 34-yard run, and Germyren McHenry found the end zone on a 42-yard run. The Bulldogs added a successful two-point conversion after McHenry's touchdown to make the final margin.