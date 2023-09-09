TOOLS AND TOYS: ECCOSOPHY Beach Towels and Newton Washable and Orthopedic Pet Bed





ECCOSOPHY Beach Towels

What's to love: These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and easy to pack.

What does it do: The towels are 71-by-35 inches, but because they are made of microfiber they can be folded and carried in a small pouch. The towels resist sand and dirt and in addition to being useful at the pool or beach, the lightweight towels can be used for camping, sports or the gym. They come in a variety of patterns. Prices start at $24.99. For more information, visit eccosophy.com.

Newton Washable and Orthopedic Pet Bed

What's to love: This pet bed promotes airflow around the pet for comfort and temperature regulation with a special "Wovenair" Core. A soft cover and bolsters make it cozy.

What does it do: The polyester cover and bolsters are removable and machine washable while the core can be rinsed with a hose or in the tub with mild detergent and then air dried. Being able to wash the entire bed helps to remove all the smells, not just the ones on the cover. The beds are available in three sizes with prices starting at $129. Visit newtonbaby.com for more information.



