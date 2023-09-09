Two Pac-12 schools file complaint

Oregon State and Washington State on Friday filed a complaint in Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff, seeking to prevent departing members from getting in the way of their efforts to rebuild the disintegrating conference.

The breach of bylaws complaint was filed in Whitman County. It requests a temporary restraining order that would keep departing members of the Pac-12 board of directors from meeting next week and taking any action regarding the status or governance of the conference, according to a news release from Oregon State and Washington State.

“Washington University and Oregon State University are asserting our rights,” Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “Ten schools have made public declarations that they are leaving the conference, and based on the existing bylaws, the board of the Pac-12 going forward is the institutions that remain. In this instance that’s Oregon State University, Washington State University and their presidents.” The Pac-12 declined a request for comment through spokesman Andrew Walker.

The Pac-12 currently has 12 members, but Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are leaving next year for the Big Ten; Stanford and Cal are going to the Atlantic Coast Conference; and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are leaving for the Big 12. Each school has cited the desire for more financial stability in abandoning the “Conference of Champions,” and leaving only Oregon State and Washington State.

The Pacific Northwest schools said Kliavkoff has called members of the board, including the departing schools, to meet Wednesday to vote on a “go forward governance approach.” Oregon State and Washington State contend conference bylaws make clear that by announcing intent to leave, the other schools forfeited a right to vote on league matters.