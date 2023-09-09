U.S. Rep. French Hill requests answers from HUD secretary on oversight of Little Rock public housing authority

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., on Thursday sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development seeking information about HUD's oversight of the Little Rock public housing authority and expressing concerns about the housing authority's operations.

In his letter addressed to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Hill wrote that the city's housing authority "has demonstrated a blatant disregard to honor its most basic obligation: to care for its residents and the housing they occupy. [The housing authority's] gross financial mismanagement of taxpayer funding and HUD's failure to compel the agency to take meaningful corrective action to date is unacceptable."

Hill issued the letter as the local housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, is facing increased scrutiny from federal regulators and city officials.

On Aug. 9, HUD's Real Estate Assessment Center labeled the housing authority "troubled" after it received a score of 40 out of 100 across four categories of indicators.

Approximately three weeks later, on Sept. 1, HUD's Quality Assurance Division issued a separate report detailing significant financial and operational problems at the housing authority.

The housing authority will have to undertake corrective actions in response to both reports.

"While the basis of this letter is [the housing authority's] recent 'Troubled' designation by HUD, this is only the latest example of the agency's yearslong pattern of abysmal performance and financial mismanagement," Hill wrote.

Hill, who represents Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District, described the findings of the Quality Assurance Division report as "alarming."

He referred to the fact that housing quality standards inspections apparently were not conducted over the past two years, at least, for more than 600 participant households, according to the Sept. 1 report.

[DOCUMENT: Read letter from Hill to secretary Fudge » arkansasonline.com/99hillletter/]

Hill also referred to details about the housing authority's alleged financial lapses, which include nearly $30 million in questioned or potentially disallowed expenses that were flagged by HUD's review and bank transfers from the housing authority to an affiliated nonprofit called the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation that were made without providing valid reasons.

In addition to requesting copies of certain records, Hill posed six separate questions to Fudge.

Among other things, Hill asked why deficiencies at the housing authority that were identified as part of a 2015 HUD review were never corrected, as well as how HUD will ensure continuity of service for residents of Hill's district in the event that the housing authority is financially insolvent.

"I would appreciate a response no later than September 30, 2023, and subsequently with the documentation requested," Hill wrote.

In a statement provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday, Hill said, "To assist the city in its insight and oversight of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, I wrote to Secretary Fudge asking her a series of questions about HUD's own oversight responsibility in this matter."

On Thursday, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter said the city should demand that the housing authority sever ties with the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, among other actions.

"If these steps are not taken, even the slightest miscommunication, I fear, will result in HUD totally bypassing the city and letting the federal government control this situation," Carpenter wrote in an email to city leaders. "I do not believe that such action is really in the best interests of the citizens and residents of [housing authority] facilities, nor in the best interests of dedicated [housing authority] employees who could easily lose employment."

The city should demand that it be able to wield its authority to make two upcoming appointments to the housing authority's five-member board of commissioners directly, Carpenter said. Doing so would sideline the current commissioners, who normally make appointments and reappointments among their ranks, subject to confirmation by the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Earlier this week, two members of the Board of Directors publicly voiced support for the idea of removing sitting commissioners.

After the departure of then-Executive Director Rodney Forte in late 2018, five different people have led the housing authority as executive director in permanent, interim or acting capacities.

The latest is Ericka Benedicto, who was named interim executive director in September 2021 and whose appointment was made permanent in January 2022.

Before Benedicto, the last permanent executive director was Nadine Jarmon, whom the housing authority's board of commissioners suspended with pay and later fired in 2021 after Jarmon had alleged that commissioners were engaged in misconduct.

The commissioners and Benedicto did not respond to a request for comment on Hill's letter via email on Friday.