WALNUT RIDGE 34, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 30

WALNUT RIDGE -- Enrique Perez's go-ahead 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Bobcats a narrow win over East Poinsett County.

Perez also opened the scoring for Walnut Ridge with a 14-yard touchdown run.

Jessie Cunningham had a 19-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Warriors.