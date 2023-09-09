Weevils look to SW Oklahoma State for 2nd win





With a chance to start 2-0 for the second straight year, the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team hasn't spent the past nine days celebrating a season-opening win at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

The Boll Weevils (1-0 overall and Great American) wasted no time on an extended week of preparation and turned their attention to Southwestern Oklahoma State University (0-1) for a 6 p.m. home opener Saturday at Convoy Leslie-Cotton Boll Stadium.

"Our mindset is, we really flipped the page and going into this week, it's 0-0," said junior Isaiah Cross, who's coming off a 7-catch, 100-yard outing last week in Alva, Okla. "We can't cause any mistakes that are going to cost us. By the end of the day, we'll have a win. Our main thing is stay focused and stay true to ourselves, and pursue excellence every day."

UAM turned the ball over once and posted a 49-24 win on Thursday despite possessing the football for only 27 of 60 minutes. Much of that can be attributed to the quick-strike offense engineered by senior quarterback Demilon Brown, who made up of for an injury-plagued 2022 season with four touchdown passes and 388 passing yards.

The win ended a 7-game skid for a Weevils team that started 3-1 last season and hasn't posted a winning record since 2008 (7-4).

"I feel like, to us it doesn't prove anything," said sophomore Nick Howard, who caught 3 touchdown passes and went for 140 receiving yards at Northwestern. "It's just one step to turn in something special. We're just using this to build week in and week out. We set the bar high every week as we keep going."

Southwestern kicked off the season at home in Weatherford last Thursday, losing 38-14 to eighth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University. The Bulldogs were down 31-0 before they scored their first touchdown and also gave up four touchdown passes from Ouachita's Riley Harms.

Southwestern will try to bring a more fortified offensive line into Monticello after allowing five sacks against redshirt freshman Scott Pfeiffer (11 for 23, 131 yards) last week. Despite that, Weevils Coach Hud Jackson expects to see a "very hard-nosed football team" Saturday.

"Their new coach is their interim coach," Jackson said of Ruzell McCoy, who was elevated Jan. 4 from defensive coordinator after Josh Kirkland took a staff position at the University of North Texas. "He's just teaching them to play hard. They're physical, offensively and defensively. He has really good players. That's the key to the whole thing. I feel like they can move a little bit."

McCoy's defense gave up 27 first downs, 436 total yards and 21 second-quarter points at Ouachita, but Jackson said the Bulldogs feel that their front four can pressure the quarterback. Despite totaling 196 yards of offense, the Bulldogs believe they can sustain drives, he added.

"They played hard against Ouachita," Jackson said. "They had some opportunities."

Junior Ethane Hyche rushed for about one-third of the Bulldogs' offense, with 67 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Redshirt freshman Jack Pierce of Aurora, Colo., is Pfeiffer's leading target with four catches for 69 yards.

A win for the Weevils will even the all-time series with the Bulldogs at 6-6. UAM last defeated the Bulldogs 18-16 on Oct. 2, 2021, in Monticello as part of a three-game winning streak.

But it won't be without what Jackson forecasts a slugfest.

"The past few years, it has been a physical game," he said. "We've got to improve on penalties. This game is going to come down to the team that's most consistent in a positive way. Everyone asks about the key to success. That's being disciplined and being successful on third down. That's a big stress point."

