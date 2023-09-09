With stars sidelined, Benton turns to others in win





Without scanning the sideline, you wouldn't notice just how much Benton was missing Friday night.

After offensive struggles in the first quarter, Benton cruised to a 48-7 win over Sylvan Hills in the teams' 6A-East Conference opener at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood.

Benton (1-1, 1-0 6A-East) did so without University of Arkansas running back commit Braylen Russell and running back/safety/punter Chris Barnard. Both missed Friday's game with high-ankle sprains. Wide receiver Elias Payne missed his second game as he recovers from offseason surgery.

The remaining Panthers totaled 417 yards of offense, held the Bears (0-2, 0-1) to 130 yards and scored 41-of-48 points in the second and third quarters combined.

In the absence of Russell and Barnard, Benton and Coach Brad Harris turned to senior Kyron Wells and junior Quenton Godley. The duo combined for 77 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries.

"We've got [Quenton] and Kyron, and they needed those game reps," Harris said. "One thing we've got to do is learn to develop some depth for later on in the year. Hopefully, those guys got a valuable lesson tonight. We may need them in the playoffs or later in the year.

"That was the message tonight, 'This is your opportunity. Let's see what you got. We got two dudes in front of you that are coming back soon, but go ahead and earn you some reps.' "

Harris said the trio should be back in time for Benton's game next week against Little Rock Catholic.

Their absence showed throughout the first quarter as the Panthers' offense struggled to put together any drive of substance.

With 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Harris substituted sophomore quarterback Drew Davis in for senior Cline Hooten.

The pair have been battling for the Panthers' starting spot since the end of last season, but Harris said it remains a competition.

But on Davis' first drive, after Sylvan Hills just opened the scoring with Malachi Sherwin' 39-yard touchdown run, Benton looked like its old self.

Benton drove 69 yards on 15 plays to tie the score at 7-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Wells.

Davis connected with wide receiver Will Carter on Benton's next drive for a touchdown before Godley gave the Panthers a 21-7 halftime lead with a 2-yard touchdown run on the drive after that.

In the second half, Davis connected with wide receivers Maddox Davis and Karson Collatt for touchdowns. Maddox Davis also threw a touchdown to Carter on a double-pass.

Drew Davis completed 25 of 34 passes for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hooten returned in the fourth quarter, finishing 2 of 7 for 13 yards.

"We got two guys. They were going play early, and we're going go with the guy that's getting it done, and it was Drew tonight," Harris said. "We got two guys that we believe in, and they know that. They're splitting equal reps in practice right now, and they're competing.

"When you got two guys that can play, we're going to go with the hot hand. Drew came in spinning the football well, made some plays for us, we had some receivers make some plays. Cline's not done being a quarterback for the Benton Panthers."

Maddox Davis and Drew Davis' connection was on display early for Benton. They connected 13 times for 138 yards and 1 touchdown. Carter wasn't far behind with seven catches for 136 yards. Collatt had six catches for 53 yards.

"We got some receivers that we really like, so it's going be fun before the end of the year," Harris said.

On defense, the Panthers were dominant in response to the Bears' first drive score.

Benton held Sylvan Hills to 75 rushing yards on 33 attempts. The Panthers, led by junior linebacker Walter Hicks, totaled four sacks for a combined loss of 33 yards.

"We really like our linebacking corps and our box play," Harris said. "We really started dominating the box as the game went on. I felt like, as the game went on, our physicality and strength showed."









