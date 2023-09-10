Abortion foes mark ‘day of remembrance’ in Little Rock

Although a near-total abortion ban in Arkansas has been in place for more than a year, anti-abortion activists still have work to do, a Maumelle pastor said Saturday.

"The battle is not over, though a law has been decided in our favor," Marvin Barham, pastor at Jubilee Church, said.

"The battle is far from over because we are in the battle of the minds of men and the way men think. We are still in a battle for the hearts of men."

Barham spoke at a service marking the 11th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, held at the Arkansas Memorial Garden for the Unborn in Little Rock.

"We're not just here memorializing, we are also here celebrating life, not just babies' lives but the value of all of our lives," Barham said. "Where do you draw the line that this life has value and another one doesn't?"

Also speaking at Saturday's service were Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock and Donna Ezell, executive director of Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center in Little Rock.

The garden, next to the headquarters for Arkansas Right to Life, was dedicated in September 2016.

A lot has changed in the debate over abortion since then.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

That cleared the way for bans in Arkansas and several other states with "trigger laws" to take effect. Arkansas' ban allows for abortions only to save the life of the mother.

In March, Arkansas lawmakers passed legislation authorizing a privately funded "monument to the unborn" at the state Capitol to serve as "as a constant reminder of our duty to protect the life of every innocent human person, no matter how young or old, or how helpless and vulnerable that person may be."

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the bill into law. Design proposals are being accepted by the secretary of state's office.

Even after the monument is erected, however, Arkansas Right to Life doesn't plan to change the location of its annual remembrance service,spokesman Tim Yarbrough said.

Karen Musick, one of the founders of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network, which helps women get abortions outside of the state, called the planned Capitol monument a "waste of everybody's time and money."

"What I would like to see is a memorial put up for the death of all of the Black pregnant women that have tried giving birth in this state. That's the memorial that I would like to see," she said. "The unborn are such easy people to worship, they don't make any demands of you," she said.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.