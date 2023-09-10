Alabama defies a Supreme Court decision

In a rebuke of the Alabama legislature, a panel of three federal judges rejected on Sept. 5 the state's proposed voting districts that failed to create a second district where Black voters could elect a political candidate of their choice.

In rejecting the proposed voting districts for the second time since 2022, the federal judges wrote they were "deeply troubled" that Alabama lawmakers submitted a new plan that did not adhere to previous court rulings, including one issued by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 8.

"The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice," the three judges wrote, adding that the state's new plan "plainly fails to do so."

For the 2024 elections, the judges have assigned court-appointed experts and a special master to draw three potential maps that each include two districts where Black voters have a realistic opportunity of electing their preferred candidate. Those redistricting proposals are due to the court by Sept. 25.

Alabama officials have denied any wrongdoing and said their proposed voting districts, including one where the percentage of Black voters jumped from about 30 percent to 40 percent, were in compliance with recent federal court rulings. The state is expected to appeal the panel's latest ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At issue in the Alabama case was whether the power of Black voters was diluted by dividing them into districts where white voters dominate.

After the 2020 census, the Republican-controlled Alabama legislature redrew the state's seven congressional districts to include only one in which Black voters would likely be able to elect a candidate of their choosing.

Black residents comprise about 27 percent of the state's population, and voting rights advocates argued that their numbers suggest they should control two congressional districts.

In its surprising ruling on June 8, the U.S. Supreme Court jettisoned Republican-drawn congressional districts in Alabama that a federal district court in Alabama had ruled in 2022 discriminated against Black voters and violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The court relied on a nearly 40-year-old seminal case, Thornburg v. Gingles, that determined a state should typically draw a majority-minority district if three conditions are met:

1. If the racial minority can be a majority in a reasonably drawn district. 2. If the racial minority is politically cohesive. 3. If the racial minority faces bloc voting by a racial majority that tends to defeat the racial minority's candidate of choice.

All three conditions were true in Alabama.

While the Supreme Court did not explicitly order the state to create a second majority-Black congressional district, Chief Justice John Roberts made it clear how he viewed the long history of racist voter suppression in Alabama--and what factors should weigh prominently in the state's new political map.

"A district is not equally open," Roberts wrote, "when minority voters face--unlike their majority peers--bloc voting along racial lines, arising against the backdrop of substantial racial discrimination within the State, that renders a minority vote unequal to a vote by a nonminority voter."

In its decision on Alabama's redistricting, the Supreme Court upheld laws that were designed to protect minority voting power for the last nearly four decades. The same is true with the three-judge court's ruling on Sept. 5.

Given Alabama's long-standing history of suppressing the votes of its Black citizens, the Supreme Court may not have written its last word on race and redistricting in this case.

Henry L. Chambers Jr. is Professor of Law at the University of Richmond.