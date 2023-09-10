Arkansans climb in national recruiting rankings





In-state basketball prospects continue to garner national respect with two major recruiting services recently releasing updated rankings.

Little Rock Central's Annor Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, was rated a 5-star recruit by On3.com, the No. 3 small forward and No. 9 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. The previous rankings had Boateng as a 4-star recruit, No. 5 small forward and No. 17 overall recruit.

He was selected as the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.

ESPN ranked Boateng as a 4-star prospect in the previous rankings and remained the same while coming in as the No. 30 overall recruit and the No. 11 small forward in the nation.

He narrowed his list of possible schools to Arkansas, LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn and Indiana in July. He has officially visited the Razorbacks, Missouri and Georgia Tech with trips planned for Virginia Tech on Sept. 22-24 and Indiana on Sept. 29- Oct. 1.

Clemson commitment and Little Rock Parkview forward Dallas Thomas, 6-8, 185, came in as a 4-star prospect by both recruiting services. ESPN sees Thomas as the the No. 79 overall prospect in the nation while being the No. 26 small forward in the 2024 class.

On3.com rates him the No. 75 overall recruit and No. 23 small forward nationally. He averaged 16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game as a junior.

Two in-state class of 2025 prospects are rated 4-star prospects by ESPN and On3.com.

Springdale's Isaiah Sealy, 6-7, 200 pounds, is also rated as ESPN's No. 14 shooting guard and No. 46 overall recruit in the 2025 class, while On3.com has him the No. 52 prospect in the nation and the No. 18 shooting guard.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Ole Miss and others. An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassmen Team selection, he averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots per game.

Terrion Burgess, 6-9, 200, of Benton, is rated by ESPN as the No. 51 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 10 power forward, while On3.com has him the No. 38 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 6 power forward.

He averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for the Panthers as a sophomore. He has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Memphis and others. Burgess made his fourth unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday.

Maumelle's Jacob Lanier, 6-5, 170 pounds, is ESPN's No. 5 shooting guard in the 2026 class, a 4-star recruit by On3. com and the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, California, Arizona State, TCU, Ole Miss and others.

Lanier was the lone freshman named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassmen Team after averaging 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hornets. He shot 41% from two-point range, 31.7% from three and 73.5% at the free throw line.

Little Rock Christian's JJ Andrews, 6-5, 205, is rated a 4-star prospect, the No. 3 point guard and No. 13 overall recruit in the nation for the 2026 class by On3.com. ESPN doesn't have him rated in the latest rankings.

He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Arkansas Preps second team. He was the only freshman on the first or second team.

Andrews and Lanier were offered by Arkansas on May 19. Andrews also has offers from Missouri, Illinois, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

He's been selected to attend the prestigious Wooten Top 150 Camp in Las Vegas on Oct. 12-13. He made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Aug. 1, the first day prospects in his class could visit a college campus.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com



