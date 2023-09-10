ARKANSAS A-Z: Black Arkansan’s 1906 case reaches U.S. Supreme Court





In 1906, a Black man named Govan Beard was convicted and sentenced to death for assaulting a white woman in Phillips County. The Arkansas Supreme Court twice denied his appeal, and Gov. Jeff Davis refused to pardon Beard, despite the alleged victim publicly recanting her testimony, thus sending the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to newspaper accounts, Beard, who was working as a barber, and a white woman named Annie Hartley (aka Annie McCable) had sexual relations, but when they met for a tryst at a "bawdy house" in Helena on Dec. 22, 1905, Beard ended the relationship. In retaliation, according to the Colorado Statesman, "she being a white woman and knowing the feeling that exists between the races, took advantage of the situation and made an alarm."

Beard was arrested for rape and appeared before a hastily called special session of the circuit court on Jan 4, 1906. At this one-day session, he was indicted, tried and sentenced to be hanged on Feb. 9. Although his lawyer did not file any objection to the indictment or the proceedings, or ask for a new trial, the clerk of the state Supreme Court issued a writ of error on the basis that the prosecution failed to inform the defense of the indictment 48 hours in advance; that the hasty trial left the defense with no opportunity to gather evidence or present witnesses; and that the indictment itself had been improperly worded. According to the Richmond Times Dispatch and several other newspapers across the country, on Feb. 4 the Supreme Court, having been informed of the danger of mob violence if the execution was not carried out as planned, told the Phillips County sheriff to issue a warning that "any person attempting to lynch Govan Beard, a prisoner, pending a hearing of the case in the Supreme Court will be subject to summary arrest and punishment for contempt."

Beard's case was first heard before the Arkansas Supreme Court on June 4, 1906. After considering the alleged errors in the case, the Supreme Court upheld the circuit court and Beard's execution was scheduled for July 18. According to the Arkansas Gazette, on July 15 Annie Hartley made a public confession that she had lied about Beard having assaulted her, and that she had gone willingly to see him at what she knew was an "assignation house." Attempts were made to secure a pardon from Gov. Jeff Davis, but he declined to intervene. Beard's lawyers then filed a motion for a stay of execution, which was denied on July 24, and another execution was scheduled for Aug. 1. On July 28, 1906, Beard's case was referred to the U.S. Supreme Court, staying the execution. According to the Gazette, the Court would not convene until October 1906, and a decision would not come down until at least six to eight months after that.

On Sept. 29, 1906, the St. Paul Appeal newspaper described the details of Beard's case, calling Hartley a woman "of the vilest character ... deserted by two living husbands." The newspaper noted that after Hartley confessed to lying, "many prominent citizens of Arkansas used every effort to induce Gov. Jeff Davis to grant Beard a reprieve, but Gov. Davis positively refused to interfere in any way." Commenting on the circumstances of the case, the Appeal noted, "It is easy to infer that this is not an isolated case, and that many cases of lynching have been brought about by just such circumstances. It is the fashion to deny that illicit relations between white women and Afro-American men ever exist, especially in the South; but it is not easy to prove any such assertion. No one supposes that racial prejudice prevents illicit relations between white men and Afro-American women, and it is certain that many such cases as that of Govan Beard do occur."

By June 1907, Beard's case had still not been heard at the U.S. Supreme Court, and acting Arkansas Gov. Xenophon Pindall was being pressured to issue a pardon. According to the one report, however, Pindall was delaying any decision until he had ascertained "what influences, if any, were used to induce the Hartley woman to make the statement that she had falsely accused Beard of the crime for which he was convicted." Shortly before his case was to be heard at the U.S. Supreme Court, Govan Beard died of tuberculosis in prison in Marianna.

Due to his death on Oct. 14, 1907, the Court abated his case. -- Nancy Snell Griffith

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.



