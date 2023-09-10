Arkansas Fashion School to graduate designers

EMERGING DESIGNERS

Jamileh Kamran and the Arkansas Fashion School will hold an Emerging Designers Fashion Show and 2023 graduation, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the school, 105 N. Rodney Parham Road, Unit 3A. Graduating designers Maha Lahiani, Rebeca Diaz, Nisha Desai and Annaleah Witsell along with students Malia Anderson, Natasha Vault Booth and Maddie Freire will present their creations.

"We would like [people] to witness what our amazing student designers can accomplish with less than two years of education," Kamran, school founder and mistress of ceremonies for the evening, says in an email. "We are proud to be spreading the art of couture and fashion design with Arkansas for 16 years."

Three Fold Noodles + Dumpling Co. will provide heavy hors d'oeuvres. Retired state Supreme Court Justice Annabelle Imber Tuck will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $100. Call (501) 663-3242 or visit eventbrite.com.

ARCHITECTS ON THE RUNWAY

A troupe of mostly architects will model during a fashion show that's part of a celebration for Alex Foundation's "Merging Architecture and Fashion" benefit and World Architecture Day observance. The event takes place from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Pulaski Tech's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. World Architecture Day is celebrated annually on the first Monday of October, parallel with the United Nations World Habitat Day.

Alex Foundation's World Architecture Day "eve" observance this year will include a presentation complete with a fashion show moderated by Ethel Goodstein-Murphee, associate dean of the University of Arkansas. Hitting the runway to showcase the latest apparel and ready-to-wear couture by Belk: Bradley Buckart, Polk Stanley Wilcox; Chris East, Cromwell Architects Engineers; Patty Opitz, Polk Stanley Wilcox; Randy Palculict, Jackson Brown Palculict Architects; Lori Yazwinski Santa-Rita, Jennings + Santarita Architects; Jeremiah Russell, ROGUE Architecture; Brent Shelor, Nature's Angle Architecture; and Carl Smith, professor of landscape architecture, Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. Models will also include non-architects.

Grammy nominated John Two-Hawks will give a special musical performance following the fashion show. In addition, Alex Foundation will recognize individuals and organizations supporting its mission-driven work. The six recipients for this year's Heart and Treasure Award are Brad Chilcote and Russell Rudzinski (architects); Doug Hutchins, Blue Bell Creameries and Janis F. Kearney, Celebrate! Maya Project (individuals at an organization or business); and Heifer International and Garver Engineers (organization or business).

Tickets to the event are $50 and can be bought online at eventbrite.com. Alex Foundation (alex-foundation.org) has a mission "to engage students, and specifically limited access and rural students in exploring architecture and design through place-based learning, experiential learning, project-based learning, and multi-disciplinary learning."

LIGHT THE PATH

Guests are asked to break out their fashionable white attire (which, it's hoped, they didn't pack away after Labor Day) and wear it to the nonprofit Partners Against Trafficking Humans' (PATH) annual Light the Path event, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Chenal Event Venue, 21 Rahling Circle in Little Rock.

Themed as "a 'white out' event to stamp out darkness," the event will further the organization's efforts to combat sex trafficking and offer hope to survivors. The evening will feature live and silent auctions, music by Pat Becker and the Rex Bell Band and food prepared by Little Rock culinary icon, Master Chef Evette Brady. AY Media Group president and publisher Heather Baker will serve as emcee. Guests are encouraged to wear white in an effort to "shine a light through the darkness" of sex trafficking. Tickets are $75 at tinyurl.com/bddzpxen. For more information email info@pathsaves.org.

MISS A OPENS

Hey there, Northwest Arkies: Are you tired of paying high prices to beautify yourself at the big-chain stores? Well, a Miss A store opens this month at Pinnacle Hills Promenade, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., #3200 in Rogers. The new store marks the first Arkansas retail storefront outlet for the chain, billed as "The Original $1 Makeup, Cosmetics and Beauty Online Shop,"

As indicated by said billing, Miss A specializes in "affordable products with the same quality of ingredients and products as drugstore and high-end makeup," according to a news release.

If the drive is too far for you, visit shopmissa.com.

Fashion Notes is a new, recurring column that will specialize in announcements of fashion (or fashionable) shows and tell what fashion/beauty/grooming stores, salons or other such establishments are opening/morphing/closing. Got a fashion event coming up? Know of a clothing or jewelry boutique, or a beauty salon that has opened, closed or is offering a new feature? Email all the information (and give us as much notice as possible) at:

hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com

A young model hits the runway at "State-of-the-Art Fashion," the 2021 Emerging Designers graduation ceremony and fashion show held Oct.9 at Arkansas Fashion School in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)



Couples dance at an all-white-attire party in 2014 in Little Rock. Guests are asked to break out their fashionable white attire for Partners Against Trafficking Humans annual Light the Path event on Oct. 26. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Helaine R. Williams)



A Miss A store is opening this month at Pinnacle Hills Promenade Rogers. The new store marks the first Arkansas retail storefront outlet for the chain, billed as "The Original $1 Makeup, Cosmetics and Beauty Online Shop." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

