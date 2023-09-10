Arkansas Tech president, out on medical leave, fired by board

The Arkansas Tech University board of trustees unanimously voted Saturday morning to fire President Robin Bowen, signaling the end of her nine-year tenure about two months after she began a medical leave of absence.

Because the termination is without cause, board members gave Bowen the required 60-day notice following the special session Saturday morning, a news release from the university states.

Acting interim President Russell Jones will lead the school going forward, with Bowen helping in the transition for the next 60 days, it states.

Specifically, he will be responsible for designating speakers, presenters, hosts, invitees and guests at the school's events in the 60-day period before Bowen's termination is finalized, said Jim Smith, chairman of the ATU board of trustees, in the release.

Bowen, the first woman tapped to lead a four-year public university in Arkansas, began taking medical leave while recovering from a scheduled surgery, university officials announced July 7, and she said her prognosis was good at that time.

Keegan Nichols, the school's vice president for student affairs, was tasked to oversee day-to-day operations during Bowen's recovery, but on Aug. 17, the board appointed Jones as "acting interim" president.

"The board is grateful for the services Dr. Bowen has provided to Arkansas Tech during her tenure," Smith said. "We do not take this action lightly and appreciate all she has done as president at Arkansas Tech."

Under the terms of Bowen's contract, the board will pay her as severance the remaining balance of her contract because the firing was without cause.

Emails sent to Bowen and Jones on Saturday requesting comment on the decision had not been answered Saturday evening.

A Missouri native who earned her bachelor's degree in occupational therapy from the University of Kansas, a master's in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and a doctorate in higher education administration from Texas Tech University, Bowen was selected in April 2014 to follow Robert Brown, who retired after 21 years as president of the school.

The board's decision to hire her was also unanimous.

She previously served as executive vice president and provost at Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, and returned to that state earlier this year to receive the 2023 ACUI President of the Year Award from ACUI, formerly known as the Association of College Unions International.

Bowen stood out for consulting various student groups about their needs while preparing for the construction of the school's new student union and recreation center, the group said at the time. The grand opening of those facilities is scheduled for summer 2025, a university spokesman said at the time.

"Her emphasis on grit, integrity and success is instilled in students through [her] leadership and connection with the campus community," according to a statement from the organization.