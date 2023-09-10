Bears make quick work of NAIA foe

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas football team could do no wrong Saturday night.

The Bears totaled 499 yards of offense on the way to a 70-2 rout of Texas College in their home opener at Estes Stadium.

On the second play of the game, running back ShunDerrick Powell broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Bears (1-1) a 7-0 lead.

To start its first drive of the game, Texas College turned the ball over, as quarterback Isiah Sadler's pass attempt was intercepted by UCA's KC Clark.

Two plays later, Powell was back in the end zone after a 22-yard run to make the score 14-0.

"Any time you let a team stay in [the game], that's just life you're letting them have," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "For us to put the ball in the end zone really quick, have a quick turnover by the defense which is good ... It's an instant jolt of energy on your sideline."

Powell scored on two of his three carries, rushing for 87 yards.

"I always think, when I get in, score," Powell said. "I have to score because I know a great running back is coming behind me. So, every time I touch the football, I'm trying to get a touchdown, that's all I'm thinking about.

"I got two [touchdowns], I was trying to score on all three of them. I did what I was supposed to do, man, just score the ball."

UCA's next drive lasted seven plays and nearly three minutes but ended the same as the first two, with the Bears in the end zone. Quarterback Will McElvain connected with Myles Butler for a 26-yard touchdown to make the score 21-0.

The other two members of UCA's three-man running back group scored touchdowns in the first quarter. Kylin James and Darius Hale scored on runs of 25 and 11 yards, respectively, to give the Bears a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

James scored on a three-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0. Austin Myers completed his first career touchdown pass to Tyion Berry, this one for 32 yards, to give UCA a 49-0 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, running backs Travelle Anderson, LaJoey Jones and Isaiah Broadway each scored a touchdown to increase the score 70-0.

That score tied the school-record for points scored in a game since UCA's transition to Division I. The Bears also scored 70 points in 2012 and 2014.

The Steers' lone score came with 7:16 remaining as UCA's Ja'Braxton Boone was tackled inside his own end zone for a safety.

Brown said that play was one of few areas for concern, despite it being a hand-off from a fifth-string quarterback to a wide receiver.

"The offense gave up two points," Brown said. "Bottom line, the defense held them to zero. I don't know what happened, there had to be a breakdown of some sort. We'll look at the film of that."

McElvain completed 6 of 8 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Mylers went 2-of-3 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown. Berry was the lone player with more than one reception and finished with two catches. He led the Bears with 36 receiving yards.

James led the team with 103 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Hale rushed six times for 64 yards. Broadway rushed eight times for 63 yards. UCA's defense held Texas College to 108 yards of offense, forcing four turnovers. Jacobrien Eichleberger and Jace Benesch led the Bears with six tackles each. Eichleberger also had an interception in the fourth quarter.

"Where you see [our depth] is on defense," Brown said. "Our defensive line stayed sharp, our linebackers were running to the ball. I thought Jacobrien Eichleberger was all over the field. That kid's gonna play some big-time football for us."

Texas College lost its season opener 96-0 to the University of Texas-Permian Basin on Sept. 2. The Steers played 23 players during that game. On Saturday against the Bears, they fielded 46.

"We knew Texas College would come in a bit undermanned, with the circumstances they were in," Brown said. "Hats off to them and the way they competed. That was impressive because I don't know how many guys they played, but they played hard and they kept us on our toes."