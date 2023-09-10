Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. TOM LAKE by Ann Patchett. Three daughters, who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020, learn about their mother's relationship with a famous actor.

3. DEAD MOUNTAIN by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. The fourth book in the Nora Kelly series. Kelly and Swanson search for the ninth victim of a gruesome and bizarre incident that occurred in 2008.

4. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

5. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

6. AFTER THAT NIGHT by Karin Slaughter. The 11th book in the Will Trent series. Trent's investigation of a young woman's assault reveals a link to an attack 15 years ago.

7. THE COVENANT OF WATER by Abraham Verghese. Three generations of a family living on South India's Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.

8. NONE OF THIS IS TRUE by Lisa Jewell, After meeting a woman who shares the same birthday, Alix Summer becomes the subject of her own true crime podcast.

9. LION & LAMB by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski. The Eagles' starting quarterback is murdered and his wife, a Grammy-winning singer, is the prime suspect.

10. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

Nonfiction

1. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

2. GAMBLER by Billy Walters with Armen Keteyian. The sports gambler shares his life story and gives insights on his betting system.

3. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

4. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

5. NECESSARY TROUBLE by Drew Gilpin Faust. The former Harvard president and author of "This Republic of Suffering" describes the misogyny and racism that compelled her to become a historian.

6. NEVER ENOUGH by Jennifer Breheny Wallace. The journalist and social commentator looks at how the pressure to succeed affects parents, educators and children.

7. THE IN-BETWEEN by Hadley Vlahos. A hospice nurse shares some of her most impactful experiences and questions some of society's beliefs around end-of-life care.

8. POVERTY, BY AMERICA by Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Evicted" examines the ways in which affluent Americans keep poor people poor.

9. BEYOND THE STORY by BTS and Myeongseok Kang. An oral history of the K-pop group that is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

10. TUCKER by Chadwick Moore. An overview of the personal and professional life of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Paperback fiction

1. TOO LATE by Colleen Hoover.

2. A LITTLE LIFE by Hanya Yanagihara.

3. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

4. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. AMERICAN PROMETHEUS by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

4. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

Source: The New York Times