Boll Weevils now 2-0 after 58-21 win

MONTICELLO -- The first 11 plays led to 19 points for the University of Arkansas at Monticello in Saturday's football home opener.

UAM capitalized after Southwestern Oklahoma State University muffed the opening kickoff and scored on the first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for a 58-21 win at Convoy Leslie-Cotton Boll Stadium.

"First of all, all thanks to the man above," said Demilon Brown, who stacked 4 touchdowns and 213 yards on 14-of-27 passing. "He's my Lord and Savior. And the o-line and receivers, I've got a good group of guys around me."

UAM (2-0 overall and Great American) has started 2-0 for the second time in as many years, setting up a showdown at Harding University next Saturday. Harding was the Great American Conference runner-up last season.

"The big thing is just to be able to come back from a road win," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said, referring to the season-opening win at Northwestern Oklahoma State University on Aug. 31. "I think it's important that our guys showed a little more maturity tonight, and they did. Penalties are down, which is a big thing for me."

The Weevils scored on three of the game's five 1-play drives.

Kristian Gammage took a jet sweep and ran around left end to score 13 seconds into the game after Southwestern's Elijah Reed coughed up the kickoff reception.

The Boll Weevils' next nine plays comprised a 50-yard drive after Southwestern (0-2) punted. Brown completed his first three passes and had a 14-yard carry down to the Bulldogs' 6, setting up three Hayden Thomas carries to finish the touchdown series.

Brown covered another 1-play drive from midfield, hitting Javonnie Gibson down the right-hand sideline to make it 19-0.

"We were focused," Brown said. "We came out fast and confident. We came out and jumped on them."

UAM was forced to punt on its next three drives but scored again when Isaiah Cross caught a deflection from Southwestern's Jameon Mitchell on a 26-yard pass with 36 seconds left before halftime. A 2-point pass attempt came up short.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

It kicked off and Southwestern coughed up the return.

After falling 19-0, Pfeiffer completed a 42-yard strike to Taylor Tosches down to the UAM 23. But the drive ended on downs after pass to Elijah Reed ended up 2 yards shy of the first-down marker at the UAM 16.

The Bulldogs ended the shutout with 7:02 left in the third quarter. The first play after a UAM punt, Tosches pulled down a 43-yard touchdown pass.

Southwestern had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 31-yard interception return by Chris Trufant and 51-yard Kenny Graham carry with 3:57 left, not long after the Weevils scored their last touchdown.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Brown for his four touchdown passes. He completed one to Nick Howard from 22 yards out and a second one to Cross from 34 yards out.

Freshman Buddy Taylor entered the game for Brown with 4:24 left in the third quarter. Taylor went 4 for 6 on his second series, throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gammage with 12:36 left in the game.

Taylor finished 6 of 10 for 72 yards. Gammage had two receptions for 34 yards, not counting the jet sweep.

Tristen Smith scored on a 3-yard run with 4:26 left. Smith carried 5 times for 38 yards.

OTHER STATS

True freshman Jalen Guillard returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at the 5:31 mark of the third quarter. UAM made 3 sacks and dropped 3 interceptions.

For UAM, Gary Ferman rushed 14 times for 50 yards and Thomas turned in 11 carries for 45 yards. Arlie Lee returned 2 kicks for 104 yards.

UAM's Zachary Grisotti made four extra points, missed two and had another blocked. Dylan Duhon missed an attempt.

Pfeiffer completed 11 of 25 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Backup Calvin Cloud threw 2 for 5 for 19 yards.

NEXT UP ...

UAM heads northeast to Searcy to take on Harding at 6 p.m. next Saturday. Harding defeated Oklahoma Baptist University 49-10.

Southwestern will host East Central (Okla.) University at 6 p.m. next Saturday.