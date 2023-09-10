Education notebook

BRYANT -- Karen Walters, superintendent of the Bryant School District, has been selected as Arkansas' 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

Mike Hernandez, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, presented her with the award last week at the Bryant School District.

Walters is in her seventh year as Bryant superintendent and in her 31st year in education. She was previously the district's deputy superintendent for three years and was assistant commissioner for educator effectiveness and teacher licensure at the Arkansas Department of Education before that. Walters headed the Hector School District from 2007 to 2011 and is also a former superintendent of the Evening Shade School District.