The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

3412 W. 17th St., residential, Rougaki Lee, 3:08 p.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $500.

72205

8100 Byron St., residential, Edgar Mazarieos, 8:04 p.m. Sept. 7, property value unknown.

72209

5400 Stanley Dr., residential, Ismael Ali Shaabazz, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $901.

72211

10901 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Deadra Graydon, 12:15 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $1,101.

1414 N. Shackleford Road, residential, Shackleford Wine and Spirits, 4:03 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $850.

72227

9624 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Arby's, 8:29 a.m. Sept. 7, property value unknown.

812 Reservoir Road, commercial, retail office space, 11:02 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $1,606.

North Little Rock

72114

1809 W. 21st St., residential, Jerrikka Williams, 4 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $865.

1600 Pike Ave., commercial, Circle K, 8:03 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $620.

1621 Marion St., residential, Thomas Trice, 8:55 p.m. Sept. 2, property valued at $35.

72116

2401 Lakeview Road, commercial, city of North Little Rock, 3:59 a.m. Sept. 6, property valued at $10,288.

3629 McCain Blvd. commercial, Hampton Inn/Gary Green, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, property valued at $21,845.

72117

5113 Lynch Dr., residential, Michael Constable, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, property valued at $800.

4698 E. Broadway, residential, Shifa Rattani/Shamim Lakhani, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $210.

4400 McCain Blvd., commercial, Shell, 4:48 a.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $104.