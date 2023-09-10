Fire stations to observe 9/11

In memory of their fallen brothers and sisters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will commemorate that day beginning at 8:58 a.m. Monday. The public is welcome to join by stopping at a local fire station.

The ceremony is as follows: MOMENT OF SILENCE — Monday, 8:58 a.m.

m All available fire department personnel assemble at attention in front of the station flag pole (or a central location in front of the building); m Company officer or chaplain, if present, may choose to make brief remarks; m Lowered flag according to local, state or national proclamation; m Community involvement is optional; m When assembled, maintain silence; 8:59 a.m. – Time of the South Tower Collapse; sirens sounded for one minute; 9 a.m. – One Minute of Complete Silence; dismissed.

“The September 11 attacks (often referred to as September 11th or 9/11) were a series of coordinated suicide attacks by al-Qaeda upon the United States on September 11, 2001,” according to the release. “On that morning, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger jet airliners. The hijackers intentionally crashed two of the airliners into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing everyone on board and many others working in the buildings,” according to the release.

“Both buildings collapsed within two hours, destroying nearby buildings and damaging others. The hijackers crashed a third airliner into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., just outside Washington, D.C. The fourth plane crashed into a field near Shanksville in rural Pennsylvania after some of its passengers and flight crew attempted to retake control of the plane, which the hijackers had redirected toward Washington, D.C. There were no survivors from any of the flights. Nearly 2,800 people died including (343) firefighters and paramedics during the September 11th attacks. They didn’t concern themselves with their own safety but unselfishly were more concerned about others even to the point of losing their lives,” according to the release.

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Sept.

28. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits.

VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to a news release. During the clinic, the staff will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Veterans are also urged to apply for benefits under the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. It is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their military service. This law helps VA provide generations of veterans — and their survivors — with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

To reserve a timeslot for the virtual claims clinic, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Sept. 27, according to a news release.

Wedding Show Tour to stop in Pine Bluff

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Wedding Show will present the Wedding Show Tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center in Pine Bluff.

The tour started Sept. 1 in Russellville and continues through October in various locations around the state. The tour aims to help engaged couples who may not get the opportunity to attend the Wedding Shows in central Arkansas.

Couples can stop by the center to receive a complimentary gift bag, including a Wedding Planner and Real Weddings magazine, both produced by the Democrat-Gazette. Also, on site will be samples from Miss Margaret’s Unique Cakes.

Couples will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Jan. 14, 2024, Wedding Show in Little Rock.

“Planning a wedding can be overwhelming,” said Amanda Copley, marketing and events director with the Democrat Gazette. “The tour is a new resource accessible for all engaged couples because we offer education, planning services, and a chance for couples to learn about the incredible talent we have in the Arkansas wedding pro community.” Attendees receive a 2023 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Planner and 2023 Real Weddings magazine. The Bridal Planner includes inspirational photography, helpful editorials, checklists for couples and a listing of local wedding industry businesses. Details: www.arkansasbridalcommunity.com or (501) 378- 3807.

State education board to meet at PB

The state Board of Education meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The board will continue to receive written public comment via email and postal mail. To ensure state board members have sufficient time to review the comments, public comments should be received by 10:30 a.m. Sept.

14.

Comments can be emailed to ade.commissioner@ade. arkansas.gov or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Four Capitol Mall, Room 304-A, Little Rock, AR 72201, according to a news release.

The agenda for the State Board meeting will be available at https://bit.ly/427Kbel and the meeting will be available via live stream at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.

The board will tour one of these Pine Bluff schools at 9 a.m. Sept. 15: Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave.; Pine Bluff Junior High School, 2601 W. Fluker Ave.; or Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool, 2501 W. 10th Ave.

An orientation for new board members will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 in the auditorium at the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education. A work session to discuss Act 1240 waivers and licensure exceptions will immediately follow. The work session will not be live streamed.



