Concept for Walker Park in Fayetteville meant to appeal to wide range of interests, residents, planners say

Samuel Frolick of Fayetteville practices with his disc golf discs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Walker Park in Fayetteville. The city has developed a new strategic plan for Walker Park, featuring amenities such as pickleball courts, two dog parks, a treetop adventure zone, expanded skateboard park, converting the baseball fields to multiuse fields, new playgrounds and multiple spots for outdoor lounging. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Each community park in Fayetteville -- Bryce Davis, Gulley, Walker and Wilson -- has its own vibe, said Ted Jack, park... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Park plan centered around recreational diversity

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content