‘Curiosity’ drove pursuit, police say

HOT SPRINGS -- A man who led police on a lengthy pursuit through Hot Springs on Thursday told them he did it "out of curiosity" and to see if he could outrun them, police said.

The chase began about 8:45 p.m., after an officer reported seeing a white Dodge Charger traveling at about 55 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted to stop it.

The Charger led police on a chase through several city streets, at one point topping 100 mph on the King Expressway, before it struck a pole on a private lot, causing minor damage, police said.

In addition to Hot Springs police, the Garland County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police were involved, authorities said.

The driver, Joshua Collins, 43, of Royal was arrested on a charge of felony fleeing, police said.