Delta still fertile for business, leader says

Small-business owners and community leaders from across south Arkansas and the Arkansas Delta who attended a Rural Business Development Conference on Friday care about their communities, an official with the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation said in his keynote address.

"We, right here, right now, are sitting on the edge of the only arable land in the United States, which is the Delta of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi," the Rev. Cory Anderson, chief innovation officer of the grant-making foundation, said inside the Pine Bluff Main Library. "When the Central Valley of California fails and people start looking for food, where do you think they're going to come?"

Many in the crowd of about 40 responded: "Here." The Central Valley, an expanse covering about 450 miles of central California north to south, is known for its widely distributed produce.

"I'm not a genius, right? I'm just now figuring this out," Anderson said. "But I guarantee you there have been people who have been looking at the Delta of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi for the last 30 years because they knew 30 years ago the Central Valley of California was not going to last, and they started thinking about how they take over and continue to extract value from what may very well be the most valuable land in these United States of America in the next 30, 40 and 50 years."

The small-business owners in rural Arkansas south and east of Little Rock are investing in the region and protecting property that has been passed down over six or seven generations, rather than giving it up to those who would extract the value of property -- specifically land -- for them, Anderson told the interested crowd over lunch.

The conference was organized by the Arkansas Human Development Corp. A major goal of the 5½-hour assembly was to promote economic equity across the rural areas.

"Economic equity is not a pie-in-the-sky thing," Anderson said, adding that it requires a thriving community, a living wage and generational wealth.

The entrepreneurs and civilian leaders learned about getting started or receiving help from lending specialists, using social media and technical assistance for their small businesses, building strategic partnerships, and private and public procurement.

Pine Bluff Ward 1 Councilwoman LaTisha Brunson shared her ongoing connection with owners and operators of the Tulsa-based Oasis Fresh Market in hopes of finding a grocery store at the Broadmoor Shopping Center to replace Super 1 Foods, which vacated the Harding Avenue complex last November. To do so would be to eliminate what Brunson considers a food desert for citizens in her ward and communities outlying to the east of Pine Bluff.

"People have always been my thing," Brunson said. "... It's just about making sure who you are serving and understanding the needs of the community which you serve. Absolutely thrilled about the things going on in Pine Bluff and how I can bring things together and be of service to have impact as we continue to grow in the city of Pine Bluff."

Christian Pennington, a lender relations specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration, stressed that the agency does not offer grants but small-business owners can learn about a wide assortment of loans at SBA.gov.

"We have four different types of loans. There are microloans, which are done through microlenders. (Communities Unlimited and Forge are the two microlenders in Arkansas.) The microloans are up to $50,000. For other loans, you would go to a bank. They would underwrite the loan, process it and if they decide they need to go 7(a), they turn to us."

The 7(a) program is considered the SBA's primary business loan program for an operating, for-profit business that meets small-size requirements and cannot obtain desired credit on reasonable terms from private sources. The maximum amount for a 7(a) loan is $5 million.

SBA public information officer Jessica Roles said officials in the Arkansas District Office are branching out to the southern region of the state to help local small-business entrepreneurs.

"We just want them to know we have small-business opportunities for them," Roles said. "A lot of times, people in the more rural cities or smaller regions don't even know what we do. One of the things we want them to do is tell them what opportunities are available to them and how they can help their business grow, or if they have a business idea, how to build that business plan and put it into action. All those things we do help them in their community and improve their community."