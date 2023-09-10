Sections
Divorces granted in Washington, Benton counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 31 - Sept. 6 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

22- 1977. Augumn Tracy v. Jason Tracy

23-90. Michelle Freeman v. Paul Freeman

23-654. Lavana Pagidala v. Manoj Idulapuram

23-707. Daniel Crouthers v. Kathryn Crouthers

23-753. Marcelina Campos v. Douglas Campos

23-892. James Bond v. Karen Bond

23-1007. Brenda Whiteside v. Darrell Whiteside

23-1069. Jamie Wallace v. Jeremiah Wallace

23-1130. Manuel Enriquez v. Summer Enriquez

23-1148. Cynthia Decker v. William Piercy

23-1162. Brittney Torres Beard v. John Beard

23-1173. Wayne Myrick v. Kayla Myrick

WASHINGTON COUNTY

22-887. Christy Norton v. Lee Norton

22-1245. Lee McBride v. David McBride

23-74. Gayla Napier v. David Napier

23-329. Carl Baker v. Rhonda Baker

23-403. Katelyn Herrin v. James Herrin

23-461. Melissa Lessard Watson v. Kaleb Watson

23-542. Christie Sanford v. Wiley Sanford

23-558. Austin Lee v. Caroline Harper Lee

23-765. Hunter Boger v. Erika Lougee

23-834. Heather Diebold v. Michele Diebold

23-902. John Griffin v. Maria Griffin

23-991. Geffrey Davis v. Lissette Szwydky-Davis

23-1093. Douglas Duling v. Roberta Duling

23-1102. Jeramy Skaggs v. Beatriz Rodriguez-Lupercio

23-1131. Richard Marshall v. Laurie Marshall

23-1159. Lindsey Price v. Rebekah Harrington

23-1179. Samuel Steward v. Patricia Steward

Print Headline: Divorces

