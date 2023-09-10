Divorces granted in Washington, Benton counties

The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 31 - Sept. 6 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
22- 1977. Augumn Tracy v. Jason Tracy
23-90. Michelle Freeman v. Paul Freeman
23-654. Lavana Pagidala v. Manoj Idulapuram
23-707. Daniel Crouthers v. Kathryn Crouthers
23-753. Marcelina Campos v. Douglas Campos
23-892. James Bond v. Karen Bond
23-1007. Brenda Whiteside v. Darrell Whiteside
23-1069. Jamie Wallace v. Jeremiah Wallace
23-1130. Manuel Enriquez v. Summer Enriquez
23-1148. Cynthia Decker v. William Piercy
23-1162. Brittney Torres Beard v. John Beard
23-1173. Wayne Myrick v. Kayla Myrick
WASHINGTON COUNTY
22-887. Christy Norton v. Lee Norton
22-1245. Lee McBride v. David McBride
23-74. Gayla Napier v. David Napier
23-329. Carl Baker v. Rhonda Baker
23-403. Katelyn Herrin v. James Herrin
23-461. Melissa Lessard Watson v. Kaleb Watson
23-542. Christie Sanford v. Wiley Sanford
23-558. Austin Lee v. Caroline Harper Lee
23-765. Hunter Boger v. Erika Lougee
23-834. Heather Diebold v. Michele Diebold
23-902. John Griffin v. Maria Griffin
23-991. Geffrey Davis v. Lissette Szwydky-Davis
23-1093. Douglas Duling v. Roberta Duling
23-1102. Jeramy Skaggs v. Beatriz Rodriguez-Lupercio
23-1131. Richard Marshall v. Laurie Marshall
23-1159. Lindsey Price v. Rebekah Harrington
23-1179. Samuel Steward v. Patricia Steward