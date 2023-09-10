Feeding a need

"Come out and help make this year's fundraiser our biggest yet," urged officials of Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas on its website. The fundraiser? Potluck's yearly Driving Away Hunger event.

Judging from the crowd that gathered on a clear evening that offered a blissful respite from the high, late-summer temperatures, the Aug. 31 event outside The Rail Yard in Little Rock's East Village looked as though it could indeed have been the biggest.

Participating food purveyors were Four Quarter, Ciao Baci, CARTI, Ben E. Keith Foods, Raduno, Petit & Keet and Count Porkula. They set up booths offering tasty morsels for guests to enjoy, along with libations, music by The Hounds and a chance to bid in a silent auction. The event drew just over $88,000 ... exceeding a goal of $75,000, according to Sylvia Blain, executive director.

Organized Jan. 9, 1991, Potluck has "redirected millions of pounds of food from the landfill into the hands and homes of those that need it," according to its website. "In the 30+ years since [that date], Potluck has worked to simultaneously solve the problems of hunger, food waste, and most recently, issues affecting the environment."

