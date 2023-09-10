For many, cosplay at center of Arkansas Comic Con

Standing among many other costumed fans of comic books and video games as he waited to enter the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Saturday, Isaac Martinez grinned as he recounted the effort he put into making his attire.

"Originally I was going to go as Darth Vader, but that costs way too much money, so I just went: 'You know what, I love purple Pikmin; I have the body type for it; I have the craftsmanship for it, so you know -- why not?'" the 19-year-old, wearing a purple bodysuit and a homemade mask that made him look like a creature from the video game, said.

At the Arkansas Comic Con, which started Friday and wraps up today, hundreds of fans joined together to share their interests, hear from professionals in the industry, and, yes: dress up as their favorite characters.

While such conventions were originated by fans of western comics, they have evolved into celebrations of media from across the globe.

At this year's Arkansas convention, patrons could socialize with other cosplayers and fans, meet some of their favorite celebrities -- like special guest William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series -- and buy merchandise from vendors.

For many of the cosplayers, including Martinez, the fun of dressing up is making the costume. "I used clay foam. I saw a post on Instagram advertising it, and I thought it was really cool. You could just shape it and it would dry in like 24 hours."

He also used metal wire, cardboard and hot glue to make his mask.

"I've always wanted to express myself via costume, and I love showing other people what I like with my look," he said

Martinez also loves cosplayers and their accepting nature. He says it makes him feel safe. "Everyone is perfectly welcoming. I even saw on the comic con website that you would not be judged no matter what you looked like, as long as it wasn't offensive or obscene.

"In my opinion, I don't think [my mask] is perfectly made. I worked hard on it, but I know there are other costumes with better craftsmanship," said the Pulaski Tech student.

"People still loved my costume [and] took pictures with me yesterday."

While Martinez was excited to peruse through the vendor booths and potentially engage with celebrities, the real prize for him was seeing all of the other costumes -- especially those inspired by the "Five Nights at Freddy's" video games.

Another video game cosplayer, Jimmy Fraley, came as Dr. Eggman, the main villain in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" universe. Known for his infectious energy, Fraley's costume was inspired by Jim Carey's portrayal of the bearded mad scientist from the movie.

"I'm mainly a Jim Carey fan," Fraley said. "I enjoy 'Sonic,' as well. I've watched all of the movies and most of the series. I'm more into those than the games."

For Fraley, dressing up is more than just a hobby; it's an escape from the monotony of his everyday life and identity.

"I've gotta be me five days a week, 24/7, so I should be able to pretend to be someone else for a little bit," said the Conway resident. "I don't just do this on conventions. I may go to the bar in costume. It makes life a little more fun. Why spend every day just being you, when you can be you and a little bit more?"

He's been to the last few Arkansas Comic Cons, and each time he's been a villain. "Yeah, everyone likes the hero -- but without the bad guy, what's a hero? You can't have a great hero without an even better bad guy.

"Halloween doesn't just have to be once a year. It can be anytime you want," Fraley said. "Whether you look exactly like the character or it's really off base, do it. Because you have to find what you enjoy."

It's not unusual for groups to come in coordinated costumes to an event like Comic Con. Sisters Makenzie, Autumn and Amber Johnston came dressed as "Super Mario" princesses.

"We were definitely inspired by our love of 'Mario Kart' from when we were kids," Autumn Johnston said. "Growing up, we would always fight over who would be Daisy or Peach, so when we finally unlocked Rosalina, I said, 'That's mine.'"

"We also loved princess characters growing up, so we saw an opportunity, especially since there are three in the Mario world and three of us," Makenzie Johnston, who came dressed as Princess Daisy, said.

November marks 8 years of cosplaying for the sisters, and they almost always coordinate their costumes at conventions. This was their first Nintendo cosplay.

For Amber Johnston, Autumn's twin sister and the Princess Peach of the group, cosplaying has been a crucial part of her growth as an individual.

"Getting to go out to conventions and cosplay has always been really special to me, because it's really helped me kind of break out of my shell and build my self confidence," she said. "Just being in a room full of people that have common interests has really helped me -- and also it's just a really good time."

Duo Isabel Clemmons and Altin Barker also came in a group costume. They were dressed as Robin and Steve from the Netflix show "Stranger Things."

Friendship was the driving factor for them. "We both watch the show, and we saw a lot of similarities between the characters and our own friendship, so we thought it would be fun to dress up as them," said Baker.

"[The characters] have a really good dynamic. They just get along really well, but they are still playful," Clemmons said.

For Baker and many others, it's the community that keeps them coming back to these conventions.

"[The cosplaying community] kind of became a second family to me. Showing up to these conventions and knowing everyone there was really special," Baker said. "It was an escape for a weekend before you'd have to go back to regular life."