Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau names new executive director

by Monica Brich | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Russ Jester (right), marketing director, and Amy Jones, director of sales, work Friday at Miss Lauras Visitor Center in downtown Fort Smith. The city Advertising & Promotion Commission, which oversees operations of the Fort Smith Convention & Visitors Bureau, announced it has named Ashleigh Bachert as the bureaus new executive director. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission has named Ashleigh Bachert as the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau's new...

Print Headline: Fort Smith Convention, Visitors Bureau names new executive director

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT