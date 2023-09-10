FYI Calendar: Cane Hill history comes alive at Harvest Festival Sept. 16

Sept. 10

Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Charming Conversations -- With authors Suzanne Woods & Shelley Shepard Gray, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Ozark Chinquapin Tree -- 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Maker Faire Community Build -- Build a cardboard robot with Jason Jones, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Historic House Tour -- 2 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $4-$6. Meet at Hindman Hall. 846-2990.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, extended through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

International Festival -- With music, dance, food, arts & crafts and shopping, 3-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. bgozarks.org.

Scythian In Concert -- Part of the 10x10 Arts Series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.com, 443-5600.

Sept. 11

Poetry Hike -- 9 a.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. arkansastateparks.com.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Nobody Will Tell You This But Me" by Bess Kalb, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Studio 55+ -- Portrait Photography with Meredith Mashburn, 1-3 p.m. for eight weeks, Crystal Bridges Museum. $150. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Untying the Knot" by Meghan Quinn, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga on the Glade -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Gathering Glade. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot" by Marianne Cronin, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 12

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- NWA Fashion Week with Interform, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

NWA Letter Writers -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at the Bakery -- 5:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Williams, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by FPL. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 13

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Around the World Roundtable -- Part of Welcoming Week NWA, 4:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Quilting in the Ozarks -- With the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mo Pros -- Robyn Jordan of Het Set Her Sound, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

Sept. 14

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Mortmain Hall" by Martin Edwards, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lecture -- With artists Awol Erizku & Deborah Willis, 1:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Tickets at themomentary.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- "Under the Tuscan Sun" by Frances Mayes, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"A Season of Reflection" -- Art show & silent auction featuring 45 artists, including Martha Molina, a community cookbook and more, 5-7 p.m., The Gardens at Osage Terrace, 3317 S.E. "L" St. in Bentonville. gardensatosageterrace.com.

Yoga at the Bakery -- 5:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Fest of Ale -- Benefiting Girls Inc. of Fort Smith, 5:30 p.m., Uncork'd in Fort Smith. $80-$500. girlsincfortsmith.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Global Confections -- A candy tasting experience, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "The Flash," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

Climate Change -- Challenges, Solutions & Hope with Orlo Stitt and Michele Halsell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active -- A free nutrition class, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

Sept. 15

LatinXNA Empowerment Forum -- 9 a.m.-noon, The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

BPL in the Community -- Beaver Tales at Osage Park, 10:30 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Member Preview -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Battlefield Tour After Dark -- 6 p.m., followed by music of the 1860s at 8 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Opening Lecture -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 16

The Gathering on Polecat Creek -- With Native American games, arts & crafts, food & music by The Creek Rocks, 10 a.m., Sallie Byrd Sevenstar Community Building, 474894 Oklahoma 101, north of Muldrow, Okla. Free. 918-427-9734.

Super Saturday -- Touch the truck, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for K-5th. springdalelibrary.org.

Open Auditions -- For "The Nutcracker" and "The Wizard of Oz," starting at 10 a.m., Western Arkansas Ballet in Fort Smith. Register at waballet.org or call 785-0152. An audition workshop is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 15. $25. Register by Sept. 12.

Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Monarch Flight Festival -- With the release of butterflies and a seed ball-making station, noon-4 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Other events at Turnbow Park. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Paws, Paint & Play -- A canine-friendly art park experience, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Honey Bee -- With Benton County Beekeepers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Reading -- With Dick Courteau, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Event -- With world traveler and author Roland Smith, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Monster Truck Insanity Tour -- 7 p.m., gates at 4:30 p.m., Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren. $10-$19.50 & up. www.vanburenmonstertrucks.com or 888-490-1990.

Hoppy Hour Comedy Show -- 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $10 & up. facebook.com/fortsmithbrewing.

Astronomy Night -- With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Sept. 17

Sunday Music -- With Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series -- The Uplifting Story of a Former Slave, Aaron "Rock" Van Winkle, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Meditation Forest Bathing -- 2-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Borden House After Dark -- 6 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Cane Hill Harvest Festival — With live music, an Arts and Eats market, sorghum pressing demonstrations, craft demonstrations, tours of historic buildings, a kids zone and a quilt show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16, on the grounds of Cane Hill College, 20 miles west of Fayetteville just off Arkansas 45. Breakfast at 7 a.m. for $5-$8. Festival admission $5. 824-4455, Ext.1.

