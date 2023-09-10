FYI Calendar: Monster Truck Insanity Tour Sept. 16 at Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren

Sept. 10

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, extended through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

International Festival -- With music, dance, food, arts & crafts and shopping, 3-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. bgozarks.org.

Scythian In Concert -- Part of the 10x10 Arts Series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.com, 443-5600.

__

Sept. 11

Poetry Hike -- 9 a.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. arkansastateparks.com.

Studio 55+ -- Portrait Photography with Meredith Mashburn, 1-3 p.m. for eight weeks, Crystal Bridges Museum. $150. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 12

Yoga at the Bakery -- 5:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

Sept. 13

Mo Pros -- Robyn Jordan of Het Set Her Sound, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

__

Sept. 14

Yoga at the Bakery -- 5:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Fest of Ale -- Benefiting Girls Inc. of Fort Smith, 5:30 p.m., Uncork'd in Fort Smith. $80-$500. girlsincfortsmith.org.

__

Sept. 15

Opening Lecture -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 16

The Gathering on Polecat Creek -- With Native American games, arts & crafts, food & music by The Creek Rocks, 10 a.m., Sallie Byrd Sevenstar Community Building, 474894 Oklahoma 101, north of Muldrow, Okla. Free. 918-427-9734.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Open Auditions -- For "The Nutcracker" and "The Wizard of Oz," starting at 10 a.m., Western Arkansas Ballet in Fort Smith. Register at waballet.org or call 785-0152. An audition workshop is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 15. $25. Register by Sept. 12.

Paws, Paint & Play -- A canine-friendly art park experience, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Book Reading -- With Dick Courteau, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Monster Truck Insanity Tour -- 7 p.m., gates at 4:30 p.m., Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren. $10-$19.50 & up. www.vanburenmonstertrucks.com or 888-490-1990.

Hoppy Hour Comedy Show -- 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $10 & up. facebook.com/fortsmithbrewing.

