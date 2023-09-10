Green guardians

About 1,500 people gathered at the Statehouse Convention Center on Aug. 28 at the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet to celebrate Arkansans dedicated to conservation and who have had a positive impact on Arkansas' outdoor resources.

Hosted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, the evening began with a VIP reception and included a large silent auction, a raffle and a catfish dinner.

Inducted into the Outdoor Hall of Fame were Jim Ronquest of Stuttgart, Tom Foti of Little Rock and Bob Barringer and Ronnie Ritter with Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry. The Steve Smith Spirit of Giving Award was presented to Dale Morrell and The Morrell Target Family of Alma. Brenda and Larry Potterfield of Columbia, Mo., were presented with the Legacy Award.

Mandy and T.J. Lawhorn served as co-chairmen of the event. Funds raised from the banquet support the Foundation.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins