Harding dominates, runs over Oklahoma Baptist

SEARCY -- Oklahoma Baptist put some pieces together Saturday night, but it still didn't have enough to solve that Harding puzzle.

The No. 12-ranked Bisons scored touchdowns on four of their five first-half possessions to establish a significant cushion before coasting to a 49-10 victory at First Security Stadium.

Cole Keylon had a hand in three touchdowns, including two passing scores, for Harding (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference), which moved its record to 8-0 all time against Oklahoma Baptist. Of those eight wins, seven have been decided by 15 points or more.

Harding made sure it'd cover that spread early.

The Bisons jumped out to a 14-0 lead 12 minutes in, led 28-10 at halftime and was never in any serious danger over the final two quarters to win their sixth consecutive game dating back to last season.

"Man, I was really proud of the way we played [Saturday]," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "I thought our offense was really dominant. [Oklahoma Baptist] never really slowed down our one offense to be honest with you, and that was huge.

"It was really just a clean, dominant performance all around on that side of the ball."

Harding churned out 513 yards total, with 382 of those coming on the ground. It also limited Oklahoma Baptist (0-1, 0-1) to just nine yards rushing. The Bisons forced three turnovers as well, which came on the heels of the six it gained during last week's 53-20 victory over Southern Nazarene.

Aidan Thompson did finish 27-of-44 passing for 229 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception for Oklahoma Baptist, which was playing from behind almost immediately after Harding systematically scooted down the field on the game's first drive to take a quick lead.

The Bisons needed just over six minutes and 10 plays to cover 77 yards, with Jhalen Spicer sprinting around the right end for a 19-yard touchdown.

On its next possession, following an Oklahoma Baptist punt, Harding almost duplicated its initial march to yield the same result. The Bisons used eight snaps to move 75 yards and get a seven-yard touchdown run from Keylon that put Harding up 14-0.

Oklahoma Baptist did bust through with 13:30 left in the second quarter with a 20-yard field goal from Luke Watkins, but even that seemed dampening because it came after it was turned away three times following a first-and-goal from the Harding 4-yard line.

That defensive stand was even more demoralizing for Oklahoma Baptist because of what its counterparts did three plays after Watkins' boot. Keylon faked an inside dive and spotted Darius Brown streaking down the middle of the field for a 76-yard touchdown.

"They stepped up," Simmons said of his defense. "We made plays when we needed to have them, and then we were able to capitalize again on offense when we had a chance."

Oklahoma Baptist got its first big break of the game midway through the quarter when it pounced on a ball after punt ricocheted off a Harding player. The resulting drive almost ended in disaster when penalties on back-to-back plays pushed it back to the 29 after being in a first and goal situation from the three. But on third down, Thompson was able to deliver a strike to Nick Harris, who broke a tackle at the goal line and waltzed in for a touchdown to pull his team within 21-10.

It didn't take long for Harding to respond. Keylon finished a 72-yard march with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Will White down the seam with 3:55 to go in the quarter.

The Bisons continued to answer in the second half. Oklahoma Baptist drove deep into Harding territory on the first series of the third quarter, but Jaiden Henry was stripped by the Bisons' Kendale Allen after a fourth-down completion. The ball subsequently bounced into the hands of teammate Zach Strickland, who returned it down the left sidelines 72 yards for a touchdown.

A 55-yard touchdown run from Andrew Miller and a 7-yard scoring catch from White – his second of the game – in the fourth quarter finished off the rout for Harding.

"When you take the ball away three times, you've got a chance," Simmons explained. "We've been able to force those turnovers, and that's given us extra opportunities. If we keep doing that, and our offense keeps playing the way they have, I think we have a chance to be a really good team."